There was a time when the US was revered throughout the world—its power as a force gave it overwhelming military clout. But that’s no longer the case.

America’s voice no longer carries the powerful influence it once had. Instead, it’s now viewed with less fear and respect. America is not the same military force it was 40 years ago, and the failures of its proxy war against Russia and Ansarallah’s blockade of the Red Sea in the battle to save Gaza proves that.

So, today’s warning by the US to Iran not to retaliate against Israel, cautioning that it wouldn’t be able to restrain Israel from further military actions, is almost comical if it weren’t so serious. The US’s narrative perpetuates a dangerously delusional view that the US and Israel can decisively defeat Iran and maintain a strategic upper hand—an assertion that is false. Iran doesn’t pose an existential threat to either Israel or the US, a lie that Israel and American neoconservatives have used for decades to justify their own regional ambitions.

Iran doesn’t pose an existential threat to the US and never has. The idea that Iran is a mortal enemy of America has been manufactured by Israeli and American hawks to push their agenda of regional dominance, expand Israeli territory, and justify military interventions across the Middle East. For years, Israel and its American supporters have painted Iran as a rogue state, bent on regional and even global destruction. It’s a narrative that’s been used to justify Israel’s endless military actions, from airstrikes to covert operations, to drag the US into wars that serve Israeli, not American, interests.

Iran has never posed an existential threat to the US. The narrative of a looming Iranian menace has been crafted to support Israel’s desire for regional hegemony and its expansionist ambitions, not because Iran presents any genuine danger to the US homeland.

Through enforced sanctions, Iran’s military might has grown significantly in recent years, and its missile technology has repeatedly shown itself capable of penetrating Israel’s much-vaunted Iron Dome. Iran’s ability to strike key Israeli infrastructure and military installations is well documented. Moreover, Iran’s regional alliances with Hezbollah, Hamas, and other groups give Tehran the ability to target Israel indirectly, creating a multi-layered threat that Israel cannot fully neutralise.

In contrast to Israel’s exaggerated claims of military superiority, Iran has demonstrated its ability to respond to Israeli aggression with precision strikes that avoid unnecessary escalation. Iran has only retaliated twice in response to Israel’s ongoing attacks, and its forthcoming third response is expected to be equally devastating but calculated—designed to deliver a severe blow to Israel without triggering a full-blown regional war. Israel’s military capability is insufficient to achieve a decisive victory against Iran, particularly when faced with Iran’s advanced missile systems and regional network of allies.

The October 26 Israeli airstrikes, framed as a response to an Iranian missile barrage, are part of a long history of Israeli provocations. From assassinations of Iranian scientists to sabotage missions against Iranian infrastructure, Israel has repeatedly violated Iran’s sovereignty, prompting Tehran to respond in self-defence.

Article 51 of the UN Charter maintains that Iran has every right to defend itself against Israeli aggression. Iran’s responses have been measured, avoiding escalation while still defending its national security. Israel, however, has consistently sought to provoke Iran into a wider conflict, with the US backing Israel at every turn.

America’s unconditional support for Israel has led to decades of failed foreign policy in the Middle East. By allowing Israel to dictate its actions, America has been drawn into war after war, from Iraq to Syria, at great cost to American lives and resources, all predicated on a lie.

The US must recognise that continuing to treat Iran as a pariah while giving Israel a free pass for its aggressive behaviour is a recipe for eternal conflict. Iran is not a rogue state; it’s a key regional power with legitimate security concerns. Its alliances, military capabilities, and strategic patience position it as a force to be reckoned with, and the US can’t afford to ignore this reality.

The notion that Israel’s aggression is justified by Iran’s supposed threat to the US is false. Iran poses no existential danger to the US. The idea that Iran is a threat to the US has been consistently debunked, yet it remains a key talking point for those in Washington beholden to Israeli interests. It is time for the US to stop fighting Israel’s wars and start pursuing its own path to peace and stability in the Middle East.

The US reign in Israel and force it to de-escalate its conflict with Iran. Israel’s actions, whether through military strikes or covert operations, have done nothing but destabilise the region. Iran, on the other hand, has shown that it is willing to engage diplomatically, provided its sovereignty is respected.

Washington’s treatment of Iran as an existential threat is a myth created to justify Israel’s military actions and plans for regional dominance. Iran isn’t the global menace it’s been portrayed as. In fact, it is Israel and the US that have become the sources of ongoing instability and conflict in the region.

The US must stop enabling Israel’s reckless behaviour and start pursuing a foreign policy based on diplomacy, respect for international law, and long-term stability in the Middle East. Only by reigning in Israel and engaging with Iran as a legitimate regional power can the US avoid being dragged into yet another unnecessary and catastrophic conflict.