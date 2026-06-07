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The American Empire is dying.

Not with the dramatic spectacle of invading armies at its gates or foreign flags flying above the White House. Empires rarely collapse that way. They rot from within. They become consumed by their own arrogance, blinded by their own mythology and ultimately destroyed by the very excesses that once made them powerful.

Washington has for decades sold the world a fantasy. It called itself the defender of democracy while toppling governments. It preached peace while waging endless wars. It championed freedom while funding military interventions that left entire nations reduced to rubble.

Vietnam to Iraq, Afghanistan to Libya, the US has spent generations exporting conflict in pursuit of a singular objective: preserving American global supremacy.

The bill for that hubris has finally arrived.

Today, the world’s most powerful nation is drowning in debt, politically paralysed, socially fractured and increasingly distrusted by much of the international community. The empire that once dictated terms globally now finds itself desperately trying to stop the emergence of a multipolar world it can no longer control.

The tragedy for America is its decline wasn’t inevitable.

But by choice.

A choice made by successive administrations that confused military power with wisdom, coercion with leadership and domination with legitimacy.

The invasion of Iraq stands as one of the greatest foreign policy disasters of modern history. Sold to the world on claims that collapsed under scrutiny, it destabilised an entire region, cost trillions of dollars and permanently damaged America’s credibility.

Afghanistan was no better.

Twenty-years of occupation, thousands of lives lost and staggering financial expenditure, Washington fled with the Taliban once again in power, Libya is in chaos and Syria is another arena for geopolitical confrontation.

The pattern has repeated itself.

Military intervention promised stability and delivered instability.

War promised democracy and delivered devastation.

US policymakers spoke of freedom while leaving millions to live with the consequences of failed foreign adventures.

Nowhere is the contradiction between US rhetoric and reality more visible today than in the Middle East.

The US has for decades claimed to be an honest broker, a stabilising force and a champion of international law. However, when confronted with the suffering of civilians in Gaza and southern Lebanon, Washington’s response has often appeared paralysed by political calculations and strategic alliances.

The devastation witnessed across southern Lebanon has exposed the limits of American influence and, more importantly, America’s willingness to use whatever influence it still possesses.

Entire communities have been displaced. Infrastructure and historical and religious sites dating back to Christ walking through and visiting areas throughout Southern Lebanon have either been destroyed forever or damaged.

Families have been forced to endure another generation of conflict.

Despite Washington’s enormous leverage, it appears either unable or unwilling to impose meaningful restraints on Israeli military operations.

Washington’s failure has transformed the US from a self-proclaimed guardian of international norms into an enabler of terrorism and genocide.

The consequences extend far beyond Lebanon.

Globally, American credibility has been ruined by what it’s selective application of international law.

Washington condemns some occupations while excusing others.

It denounces some civilian casualties while rationalising others.

It champions human rights until those rights collide with strategic interests. To prove the point, film out the US’s ESTA form for Visa entry. One of the questions asked is – have you ever been involved in terrorism, sabotage, espionage or genocide? This is coming from a country so entrenched in all that asks is incredible.

Such double standards are impossible to ignore.

Globally, the perception of the US’s commitment to a rules-based international order applies only when it serves US interests.

For many, Israel’s decades of aggressive regional posture raises profound concerns about where this trajectory ultimately leads.

Their constant use of overwhelming military force across multiple fronts reflects a broader strategy of establishing uncontested regional dominance. Whether you agrees with that assessment or not, the human toll is undeniable.

History offers repeated warnings about the dangers of states becoming convinced that military superiority entitles them to impose their will on neighbouring populations through force. The twentieth century demonstrated with devastating clarity where such thinking can lead when left unchecked.

It’s precisely because of those lessons that the international community created institutions, conventions and legal frameworks designed to prevent civilian populations from becoming collateral damage in geopolitical struggles.

The tragedy today is that many of those safeguards appear increasingly powerless.

And the US bears significant responsibility for that failure.

Which brings us to Trump.

Trump didn’t create America’s decline. He inherited it.

His political rise was itself a symptom of a deeper sickness within the American system.

Millions of Americans looked at decades of failed wars, endless military spending, collapsing public trust and political dysfunction and concluded that the foreign policy establishment had failed.

They weren’t wrong. Trump promised something different, an end the forever wars.to put America First and to challenge the entrenched interests that had shaped Washington’s foreign policy for generations.

But the reality is more complicated.

Despite presenting himself as an outsider, Trump has found himself navigating the same network of strategic alliances, defence interests, political donors and lobbying pressures that have influenced US administrations for decades.

His is a presidency torn between the instincts that propelled Trump’s rise and the entrenched machinery of American power.

Rather than fundamentally rethinking America’s role in the world, Washington remains trapped in the same mindset that produced many of the failures of the past quarter century.

It still seeks dominance where cooperation may be more effective.

It still reaches for coercion before diplomacy and struggles to accept the world is changing.

China’s emergence, the growing influence of BRICS nations, the increasing independence of regional powers and the declining ability of Washington to dictate global outcomes all point towards a reality that American policymakers are reluctant to confront.

The unipolar moment is over.

The world is no longer organised around a single centre of power.

However, many in Washington continue behaving as though the collapse of the Soviet Union occurred yesterday.

History suggests this rarely ends well.

Empires don’t collapse because their rivals suddenly become stronger.

They collapse because they become incapable of recognising their own failings.

They overextend themselves, exhaust their resources, and lose the moral legitimacy which their power ultimately depends.

Most importantly, they become prisoners of their own mythology.

That’s the danger facing the US now. The greatest threat to America isn’t China nor Russia or Iran, but the refusal of America’s political class to acknowledge that decades of intervention, war and imperial overreach have produced diminishing returns and mounting consequences.

The US still possesses immense economic, military and diplomatic power, however, alone is not enough.

Without wisdom, restraint and credibility, even the mightiest empire eventually discovers its limits.

The question is no longer whether American dominance will decline. That’s a given, but more rather, how much damage Washington will inflict upon itself - and the rest of the world - before it accepts the age of unquestioned American supremacy is over.