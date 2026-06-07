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George’s Newsletter

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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
3d

We arrive at the synthesis. Israel is not a rogue democratic ally. It is the vanguard of Western capitalism’s descent into naked fascism. It is the Polyglot of Evil made manifest, where the cross, the flag, the stock ticker, and the organized crime syndicate unite to sanction murder.

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/the-imperial-garrison-how-western

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The Voice Of Virtue's avatar
The Voice Of Virtue
3d

May one day the world be rid of the two-headed menace that is the United States of Hate and DeathReal.

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