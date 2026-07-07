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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
2dEdited

The West is now governed by paltroons — timid in peace, reckless in war, and always obedient to the vested interests that shape their every gesture. They thought predatory capitalism and endless war are the measure of success and greatness. 70 years later its all over.

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Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
2d

The key to empire is power. Power will always be the goal in a capitalist society. It’s not becoming more productive (= exploiting workers and the planet) we need, nor more competition (= tariffs, sanctions, war), but cooperation. Cooperation to end wars, serve all people, share resources fairly, and save the planet. None of this is possible under capitalism/fascism.

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