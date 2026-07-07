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History is unforgiving to great powers that mistake military dominance for permanent supremacy.

From Rome to Britain, every empire eventually reached the same conclusion - no nation can indefinitely police the world, dictate global events or suppress the ambitions of rising powers without ultimately exhausting itself.

The US now stands at precisely that moment.

For more than five decades especially since the end of the Cold War, Washington convinced itself that history had delivered the US a permanent strategic advantage. Successive administrations embraced the belief that the US wasn’t merely the world’s leading hegemon and power but the indispensable nation whose political, military and economic preferences should define the international order.

That assumption has become America’s greatest strategic weakness.

The world has changed, however, Washington hasn’t.

America remains burdened by record public debt, widening political division, deteriorating public trust and an increasingly overstretched foreign policy. Yet instead of adapting to a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, successive administrations have responded by attempting to preserve a world that no longer exists.

The era of uncontested American primacy is now over. It’s passed, dead, just as have the fallen US service men and women, US administrations have sent to their deaths for no other reason but for political power, gain and a deluded belief of global dominance.

China has emerged as an economic superpower. India continues its ascent. Russia remains and continues to be a significant military and growing economic power despite sustained Western pressure. The Gulf states have become influential financial and diplomatic players. Across Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America, countries are increasingly pursuing independent foreign policies rather than aligning automatically with Washington or any other major power.

BRICS and multipolarity are the new political and economic spheres of influence. The diktats of global dominance and the false perceptions of strength and whatever the US continues to think, its grasp on reality and the delusion it continues to envelope itself in is farcical.

This isn’t a crisis, but rather the natural evolution of a multipolar world.

The mistake lies in treating every independent power as an adversary to be contained rather than as a nation pursuing its own legitimate interests.

For too long, Washington has viewed the economic and strategic rise of other nations through the lens of competition that must be suppressed rather than competition that must simply be met.

Sanctions, trade restrictions, military deployments, proxy conflicts and coercive diplomacy have too often become default instruments of policy.

And yet history suggests these approaches frequently impose significant costs on the US itself while rarely producing the lasting political outcomes they’re intended to achieve.

The US shouldn’t seek to prevent other nations from becoming prosperous.

Instead, it should seek to remain the most innovative, productive and competitive economy in the world.

Those are fundamentally different ambitions.

Prosperity abroad isn’t inherently a threat to American prosperity.

Growing economies create new markets, stronger trading partners and opportunities for investment and innovation. The success of another nation doesn’t necessarily represent America’s failure.

Confident nations compete, but paranoid insecure empires attempt to prevent others from competing.

That distinction will define whether America succeeds in the twenty-first century.

A more restrained and confident foreign policy must also include a reassessment of America’s alliances, including its relationship with Israel.

Israel has long been one of America’s closest partners, with deep security, intelligence and technological ties that’ve benefited both countries. Those ties remain important.

But no alliance should be immune from scrutiny.

The responsibility of every American administration is not to preserve any particular foreign relationship exactly as it existed in the past. It is to ensure that every relationship continues to serve the interests of the US and contributes to regional and international stability.

Strong alliances aren’t weakened by honest disagreement. Instead, they’re strengthened by it.

The US should now make it clear to Israel backing it isn’t unconditional and that differences over policy can and should be discussed. Mature allies should be capable of frank conversations without interpreting every disagreement as disloyalty.

Washington should pursue pragmatic engagement with Russia where common interests exist.

It should compete vigorously with China economically while maintaining open diplomatic channels.

It should explore opportunities for dialogue with Iran where doing so reduces regional tensions.

Diplomacy isn’t appeasement. It’s one of the essential tools of statecraft.

History shows great powers negotiate not because they trust one another but because perpetual confrontation carries unacceptable costs.

America’s future won’t be secured by attempting to dominate every region or dictate every geopolitical outcome. It will be secured by rebuilding the foundations of its own national strength.

That means investing in infrastructure rather than endless conflict.

Strengthening education rather than expanding military commitments without clear strategic purpose.

Improving productivity rather than relying on sanctions to compensate for declining competitiveness.

Encouraging technological innovation rather than assuming that military superiority alone guarantees long-term leadership.

Most importantly, it means recognising leadership in the twenty-first century depends increasingly on influence rather than coercion.

Respect can’t be compelled, not can trust be imposed.

Partnership can’ be sustained indefinitely through unequal expectations.

America’s greatest achievements have never come from fear of other nations’ success but from confidence in its own capacity to innovate, compete and lead by example.

That confidence has given way, in too many areas of foreign policy, to an instinct to preserve strategic dominance at almost any cost.

And that’s a dangerous path.

Great powers rarely collapse because others become stronger. They collapse because they fail to adapt.

The question confronting Washington is no longer whether the world is changing. Because it already has.

Rather, it’s whether America will continue pursuing a dead-end path of global primacy that’s becoming increasingly difficult to sustain, or whether it’ll embrace a more disciplined, pragmatic and confident role within a multipolar international system.

The choice isn’t between leadership and retreat, but strategic adaptation and strategic exhaustion.

Empires resist change until change becomes unavoidable.

Great nations recognise it early enough to endure. America has lost that choice.