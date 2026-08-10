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Toma's avatar
Toma
1d

Whatever designer drugs our entire government is on are really showing their effects. And they aren't good. Meth heads have more rationality than these people. On the other hand it's going exactly as planned with Project 2025 within the US.

The US has lost the war with Iran. It won't even be able to extract itself with a "Peace with Honor" routine like Nixon/Kissinger. Ukraine won't be getting any more aid from the US since we have nothing to give it. Israel will soon be as well armed as Hamas has been. Rocks and a few sticks.

The only remaining power left to the US and Israel are nuclear weapons. That is what we need to be frightened of. As deranged as Trump truly is he won't hesitate to use them. This is exactly what happens when an organization consists of sycophants and yes men with leadership that demands the impossible. When a war begins and one of its super carriers has to return to base because of plugged toilets and a laundry fire shows how competent and ready the most lethal military in the world actually is.

The belligerent bully of America is about to go running to mummy but mummy won't be there. The final collapse of the US may be far quicker than anyone can imagine. We might be spared the fiasco of the upcoming election. Wouldn't that be nice?

Trump's train never left the station. No diesel fuel thanks to his well thought out war .

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Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
1d

The Iranian campaign was conducted poorly, although what could anyone expect when the "Secretary of War" is none other than Pistol Pete Hedgehog (aka Hegseth)? Many pundits warned that Iran would immediately shut down the Straits of Hormuz, and that the consequences would be dire. Trump "knew" they were wrong.

Of course, we may expect our beloved dictator to rebound. Already he has found more territory to conquer: Greenland. The recent news is most alarming: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/aug/08/greenland-iwarning-trump-linked-oil-firm-prepares-drill . We have also heard some sabre-rattling against Cuba (again).

People also forget that the "Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," prepared under Obama (and together with various allies) in 2015 WAS working. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran was in compliance with all of the terms of the agreement (vis-a-vis nuclear constraints), and the US began lifting sanctions -- only to rescind the agreement completely early in Trump's first term.

It seems the schoolyard bully picked yet another fight, but this was one he could not win. However, he and his cronies have made a fortune using the war to manipulate the price of crude oil and the stock market...

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