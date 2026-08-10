Image: AI generated.

Five months ago, Washington boarded the midnight express from fantasy to reality.

Now, the world is witnessing a seismic shift in global power.

Months after the US, at Israel’s behest, launched its assault on Iran, what was supposed to be a demonstration of overwhelming force has devolved into a strategic quagmire.

This isn’t a military setback. It’s the consequence of a foreign-policy establishment steeped in arrogance, detached from geopolitical reality and driven by the increasingly untenable belief the US can continue bullying and dictating terms to a multipolar world.

The central reality of 2026 is that America’s aggressive posture has backfired catastrophically.

The war, illegally launched by the US on February 28, was meant to force Iran into submission. Instead, it’s exposed profound vulnerabilities in American military and economic power.

Washington is trapped in what analysts describe as an “escalation trap”. Its initial strategy failed, and subsequent escalations - from airstrikes to naval blockades - have proved strategically counterproductive.

At the centre of Tehran’s leverage lies one of the most consequential pieces of geography on Earth: the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran doesn’t need to defeat the US conventionally to inflict enormous damage. Its ability to disrupt one of the world’s most important energy arteries gives Tehran an asymmetric weapon capable of transmitting the consequences of war far beyond the battlefield, and far greater than nuclear weapons.

That reality has changed the strategic equation.

The first casualty of this war has been the credibility of America’s much-vaunted “protection umbrella”.

The extensive depletion of American military arsenals has alarmed even some of Washington’s closest allies. Sources indicate the US has consumed nearly 90% of its THAAD interceptors and around more than half of its Patriot missiles - painting a picture of an arsenal being depleted at an unsustainable rate.

The military-industrial complex, regarded as one of the foundations of American global dominance, has failed.

Plans to rapidly revitalise weapons production have collided with an uncomfortable reality: sophisticated Western weapons are extraordinarily expensive, complex and slow to manufacture.

The economics of the battlefield are just as troubling.

When the US is forced to deploy multimillion-dollar Patriot missiles against Iranian drones costing a fraction of that amount, the structural weakness of the Pentagon’s procurement model becomes impossible to ignore.

America isn’t simply consuming weapons - it’s consuming them at an economically and industrially unsustainable rate.

Military vulnerability has been accompanied by something potentially even more consequential: diplomatic isolation.

Washington’s call for a maritime coalition to patrol the Strait of Hormuz was met with striking reluctance across Europe, Asia and the Gulf.

Countries who once might have automatically fallen behind an American-led coalition are unwilling to expose themselves to Iranian retaliation for a war whose strategic objectives they neither control nor necessarily support.

The Gulf states have taken notice.

For decades, their security calculations rested heavily upon the assumption that American military power provided an overwhelming protective umbrella.

That is now being tested.

If Washington can’t guarantee protection from Iranian missiles and drones, regional governments have every incentive to develop their own diplomatic relationships with Tehran rather than depend exclusively on the US.

The American umbrella increasingly looks like a sieve.

Perhaps the greatest manifestation of strategic miscalculation, however, has been the continuing belief in regime change.

The US-Israeli strategy to topple Iran’s leadership failed to produce its intended result. Iran’s political leadership remains intact, while its military resilience has surprised those who expected the country to capitulate under sustained pressure.

Worse for Washington, the elimination of elements of Iran’s pragmatic old guard appears to have strengthened more hardline forces determined to continue the confrontation.

The great irony is unmistakable.

A war intended to weaken Iran has instead hardened its leadership, strengthened domestic resolve and reinforced Tehran’s conviction that accommodation with Washington offers little security - reflecting a deeper failure to understand Iranian society, history and strategic culture.

For decades, Washington has repeatedly assumed overwhelming military and economic pressure will eventually force adversaries to accept American terms.

Iran is demonstrating how limited that assumption is.

And the consequences extend far beyond the Middle East.

The US is no longer operating in the unipolar world that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

China has risen. Russia has reasserted itself. India has become increasingly independent. Middle powers are pursuing their own interests. The Global South is building new relationships, institutions and economic networks that don’t necessarily revolve around Washington.

The Iran war, alongside the continuing conflict in Ukraine and Israel’s inability to secure decisive strategic outcomes elsewhere in the region, has accelerated a realignment already underway.

Simultaneously, Washington has increasingly retreated from the international institutions and rules-based architecture it once championed.

The contradiction is profound.

The power that constructed much of the post-war international order is accelerating its fragmentation.

America remains a powerful country. But power and omnipotence aren’t the same thing.

That distinction lies at the heart of Washington’s predicament.

US policymakers have too often confused overwhelming capability with unlimited capability - and influence with obedience.

The emerging multipolar world is demonstrating otherwise.

Trump is now cornered with few attractive off-ramps.

His administration’s hawks, encouraged by Netanyahu and convinced that superior firepower would compel Tehran to capitulate, have instead helped create a conflict from which disengagement carries political costs and escalation carries potentially catastrophic strategic ones.

Meanwhile, the economic consequences continue to spread.

Energy prices, inflationary pressure and disruption through the Strait of Hormuz threaten economies far removed from the battlefield. What began as another attempt to demonstrate American military supremacy has initiated a global economic crisis.

None of this occurred in isolation.

It’s the culmination of decades of a foreign policy too often based upon the assumption countries refusing to bend to Washington can ultimately be sanctioned, isolated, bombed or coerced into submission.

That’s now over.

The tragedy for the US is that its power could have been used to manage the transition towards a multipolar international system.

Instead, Washington attempted to resist that transition through force.

Iran will ultimately be remembered not simply as another American war, but as the conflict that exposed the limits of an empire that couldn’t distinguish between leadership and domination.

Empires rarely recognise the moment they begin to collapse.

They continue behaving as though yesterday’s authority still exists, until reality makes the illusion impossible to sustain.

America’s greatest strategic adversary isn’t Iran, China or Russia, but its own failure to recognise the world has already changed.

Five months ago, Washington boarded the midnight express from fantasy to reality.

That train has now arrived.