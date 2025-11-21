There are many reasons why, when reading Trump’s 28-point “peace plan” to end the Ukraine war, it feels like the product of a Hollywood scriptwriter hired to indulge a narcissist’s fantasy - one where Trump, drenched in delusion, emerges as the hero who saves the world and intimidates the “evil Russians” into submission.

Fantasies can be harmless. Delusion, when weaponised as policy, is not. This is Trumpian politics wrapped in the broader American diplomatic stupidity that has defined Washington for decades. Trump, the self-styled misunderstood saviour, is nothing more than a failing, flailing fraud.

The US’s alleged 28-point “peace plan,” leaked this week and forensically dismantled by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson -a rare man of integrity from an institution allergic to it -belongs in a shredder, not a negotiating table. Johnson, like Ray McGovern and Phil Giraldi, is one of the few to exit the CIA uncorrupted.

According to Johnson, the document isn’t a peace plan at all -it’s a monument to American delusion.

His breakdown on Son of the New American Revolution exposes not only the fantasy underpinning the proposal but the intellectual rot hollowing out US foreign policy. Washington’s ignorance of Russia, the battlefield, and the new geopolitical landscape is staggering.

The document, leaked via Kiril Dmitriev, hasn’t yet been formally given to Moscow. When it is, Johnson predicts Sergei Lavrov will smile politely before throwing it in the diplomatic bin. And who could blame him? The plan reads like it was crafted by people who still think America runs the world and that Russia is negotiating from anything other than overwhelming strength.

The most delusional premise - properly skewered by Johnson - is the idea that Russia and Ukraine stand on equal footing. Washington behaves as though Ukraine is holding lines, morale, and territory. This isn’t wrong - it’s pathological. Ukraine is collapsing militarily, socially, and politically. Russia is advancing, out-producing, and out-manning Kyiv and its NATO handlers. Yet the plan imagines Moscow begging for a lifeline. It simply isn’t.

Point 6 is a masterpiece of idiocy: Washington proposes Ukraine maintain an army of 600,000 - triple the cap Russia demanded in Istanbul in 2022. If anything proves the drafters know nothing about Russia, security realities, or basic military logic, it’s this.

And the delusion only deepens. The plan “expects” Russia not to invade neighbours while offering no binding guarantee that NATO will stop expanding or withdraw missile systems from Poland and Romania. It asks Russia to trust US-mediated security talks - this, after NATO helped Ukraine conduct false-flag operations inside Russia.

Then comes the farce: a plan to seize US$100bn of frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, with Washington pocketing half the profits. Europe throws in another US$100bn. Russia, in return, is offered a golden ticket back into the Western economic system it has already outgrown. Johnson calls this delusional. He’s being polite.

Russia leads BRICS+, dominates energy markets, and is part of a rising multipolar bloc that has eclipsed the G7 in real economic weight. The idea it wants back into the irrelevant G8 is pure American hallucination.

Territorial proposals are even more laughable. Washington wants Russia to freeze positions in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, relinquish territories it legally absorbed, and co-manage the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. It also assumes Russia will surrender de facto control of the Dnipro River and trust Donald Trump - or any American president - to enforce an agreement. Johnson’s verdict: zero chance.

The plan demands an immediate ceasefire, despite Putin’s repeated insistence that nothing proceeds without Ukrainian demilitarisation. Russia won’t give Ukraine or NATO a breather. Yet America, blinded by narcissism, keeps proposing terms designed to save Western prestige, not end the war.

Point 27 is the crowning absurdity: a “Peace Council” chaired by Donald Trump. Asking Russia to entrust its security to a lame-duck president with no continuity guarantee is beyond ludicrous - it’s insane. Moscow will never tie its national security to America’s political circus.

Johnson’s analysis makes brutally clear that the US still lives in the 1990s - when it believed its power was absolute, its moral authority unquestioned, and its enemies desperate for Western approval. But the world has moved on. Washington hasn’t.

This is why it keeps producing proposals like this: arrogant, fantastical, strategically illiterate, and dripping with ignorance.

Johnson’s analysis is more than a critique – it’s an indictment of a decaying US foreign policy establishment deluded into thinking it holds advantages long since lost. American diplomats and political elites cannot accept that Russia is winning the war, dictating the pace, and consolidating gains no 28-point fantasy will reverse.

If this leaked document is truly the peace plan, it won’t end the war. It doesn’t even acknowledge the war as it exists.

As Johnson shows, it’s a shrine to American delusion - a diplomatic hallucination from a superpower that no longer understands the world it once dominated.

Thanks to Johnson’s forensic demolition, the delusion has never been clearer.