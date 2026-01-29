George’s Newsletter

I suspect that the US has already succumbed to a coup. Ironically, the authoritarian takeover was achieved via the Extreme Court, where the legal scholars made a number of perverse decisions (ostensibly basing their arguments on the Constitution) that destroyed the Constitution (which was a frightfully flawed document that produced a dreadful form of government).

<< Underlying the crisis is a political system that’s failed spectacularly to adapt. The two-party structure dominating American politics has become incapable of self-correction. >>

Here I must disagree with you, George. The Founding Slave-holders and Misogynists, notably the first four presidents (Washington, Adams, Jefferson, and Madison) all warned that this form of government could never survive the advent of "factions" (i.e., political parties). Moreover, it provided for "representation" on the basis of geography, not ideology. It is not parliamentarian; it allows no provisions for viable "third-parties" (i.e., anything other than Democrat or Rethuglican), and any given group -- perhaps the 19% who identify as "Green" (cf., https://environment.yale.edu/news/article/study-of-environmental-attitudes-identifies-nine-distinct-segments-of-us-population) -- may have NO "representation" in Congress. Thus, it is not so much that the system has failed to adapt, but rather that it has always been a lousy system and became dysfunctional by Jefferson's second term (1805).

32 people died in ICE custody last year, and six have died this year. [The 2026 numbers do NOT include Pretti and Good, who were never taken into custody.]

Bottom line: I am afraid the US has already reach the "political and social breaking point," and I am not sure what can be done to restore things back to the wretched level we had before Trump became dictator.

With every crisis or multiple crises as we are seeing now there has to be a turning point where it moves to resolution. Given the complexity and the complete collapse of government there won't be a turning point but a steady erosion into a dark age. Until a countervailing force is established bad goes to worse. The protagonists are hostage to their own machinations, in a blind rage incapable of showing contrition.

