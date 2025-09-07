George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
26m

Yowser, George, no punches pulled on this evaluation of Uncle Shithead. And all that imperialism . . .

If you read chapter one of Zinn, you discover that the USA is founded in domestic brutality. On the Native people of course, but also on the African enslaved. Cultural destruction was primary for the sick puritanical ethos of this country, rich Native and Black cultures that had to be brutalized, brought to heel and broken because there were countless pockets of resistance that the regular history books didn’t mention. America has been a brutal warlike force in the world from its inception.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture