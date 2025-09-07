Decades of US propaganda have cloaked a nation that’s wrapped itself in the language of liberty and democracy while waging wars of deception. America now stands exposed as an empire built on deceit.

From Southeast Asia to Latin America, the Middle East to Eastern Europe, Washington’s fingerprints are on every coup, invasion, and mass suffering. It’s taken the horrors of Gaza’s genocide, the Ukraine war, the global trauma of COVID, and the executions of Muammar Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein to jolt much of the world into recognising what many have long known - the US isn’t the guardian of freedom, but the world’s architect of terror.

Every major US war post WWII has been sold under false pretences. Korea was billed as a fight for democracy - it left millions dead. Vietnam was justified by the fabricated Gulf of Tonkin incident, unleashing chemical warfare and mass civilian death. Iraq was invaded under the lie of “weapons of mass destruction.” Afghanistan was justified as a hunt for al-Qaeda but became a 20-year occupation that left the country in ruins. Libya was bombed under the guise of humanitarian intervention, leaving it a failed state. Each time, America came as a liberator, stayed as occupier, and left leaving chaos.

Nothing better demonstrates America’s deceit than Iraq in 2003. The Bush administration justified invasion with claims of weapons of mass destruction, none of which existed. UN inspectors warned there was no evidence, but Washington ignored the truth. “Shock and awe” destroyed a nation, killed hundreds of thousands, and entrenched US military bases.

Saddam Hussein, was once a US ally, but became the villain when he no longer served American interests. His execution was presented as justice but was in fact the silencing of another leader who threatened US control over oil and regional politics.

The September 11, 2001, attacks provided the pretext for endless war, and yet questions still remain unanswered. Families of victims, engineers, and independent investigators have long pointed out contradictions in the official narrative: the freefall collapse of the Twin Towers, the mysterious fall of Building 7, and ignored intelligence warnings. Instead the US exploited the tragedy to justify the Patriot Act at home and wars abroad.

Whether by design or opportunism, 9/11 became the “new Pearl Harbor” that opened the door to the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. The unanswered questions remain a scar on America’s credibility.

Nowhere is US hypocrisy clearer than in Gaza. For decades, Washington has armed and financed Israel’s occupation, presenting Israel as the victim while Palestinians were branded “terrorists.” Yet Hamas and Hezbollah exist because of occupation and dispossession. They are resistance movements born from land theft, blockades, and apartheid.

And today, as Israel destroys Gaza, the mask has slipped. The US, supplying bombs and cover, is complicit in genocide. Washington preaches “rules-based order” while enabling the erasure of an entire people.

Libya in 2011 showed the same pattern. Muammar Gaddafi wasn’t killed because he oppressed his people—he was a great leader. He was murdered because he dared propose a gold-backed African currency that could free the continent from dependence on the Green Back.

Libya, once Africa’s wealthiest nation, was reduced to a failed state awash with militias. Gaddafi’s execution, cheered by US leaders, was a warning: any leader who resists the financial grip of the West risks annihilation.

In Latin America, Washington’s appetite for regime change is endless. Venezuela has been targeted for refusing to hand over oil wealth to US corporations. The murder of eleven people in a speedboat off Venezuela’s coast last week wasn’t a military operation but a violation of sovereignty—part of the wider campaign to delegitimise Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro.

The US for years has backed opposition figures, attempted coups, imposed sanctions, and even recognised unelected “interim governments.” Democracy is only accepted when it delivers leaders obedient to Washington.

Syria, has also been a victim of Washington’s meddling. Determined to topple Bashar al-Assad, the US poured billions into arming opposition groups, many who were jihadists. In partnership with Jordan and others, Washington funnelled weapons across the border, igniting a war that’s killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

While branding Syria and Iran as “sponsors of terror,” Washington armed the very extremists it later claimed to fight – its opportunistic irony.

The Ukraine war is another flashpoint where US culpability is hidden beneath propaganda. Washington orchestrated Ukraine’s 2014 coup and pushed NATO expansion, ignoring Russia’s security concerns. Billions in weapons now fuel a proxy war, sacrificing Ukrainians to weaken Moscow. But Russia, has grown economically, and is winning the war. Putin and Xi are demonised not because they threaten democracy, but because they refuse to bow to American hegemony.

The pandemic revealed how hollow US claims of global leadership are. It failed its own people, hoarded vaccines, blocked patent waivers, and used COVID to intensify its confrontation with China. Rather than cooperate, Washington weaponised a health crisis to advance geopolitical aims.

Well before Gaza or Ukraine, Latin America bore the brunt of Washington’s terror. From Chile’s coup against Salvador Allende to the death squads of Central America, the US destroyed progressive movements and backed dictators. Cuba and Venezuela were strangled with sanctions, punished for daring to chart an independent course. Bolivia and Honduras saw Washington’s fingerprints in destabilisation campaigns, always dressed up as “freedom.”

From Iraq’s WMD lie to Gaddafi’s execution, from unanswered 9/11 questions to Gaza’s genocide, Venezuela’s violations, and Syria’s dismemberment – there’s a resounding and disturbing clear pattern- the US isn’t a defender of freedom but the world’s greatest exporter of death. Vietnam was poisoned, Cambodia carpet-bombed, Afghanistan left in ruins, and Libya dismembered. The bodies pile up across continents, while Washington lectures the world on human rights.

The world has finally awoken. America isn’t the leader of the free world but the architect of global chaos, whose empire isn’t built on democracy, but on deception destruction, and domination.