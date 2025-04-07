If anyone thought US President Donald Trump wasn’t a terrorist, they need to think again. Wars of all sorts appears to be Trump’s mantra, and his igniting of a trade war globally with sweeping tariffs hasn’t only intensified this week, its pushed financial markets into a third straight day of losses, isolating America from its closest allies - triggering a major economic countermove by China that could permanently reshape the global tech and trade landscape.

Trump’s tariff crusade—billed by the White House to protect American manufacturing—has increasingly come to resemble economic sabotage, not just abroad but at home.

As of Wednesday (Thursday AEST), new US tariffs of up to 50 per cent are set to hit imports from China, while the European Union readies its own retaliatory duties on American goods. Among them: soybeans, nuts, and sausages—targeted to hit Trump’s rural voter base.

While Trump’s advisers have floated the idea of negotiations, Trump publicly ruled out any talks with China. “All talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!” he declared on social media. The chaos was compounded by conflicting signals from the White House, with one moment suggesting a 90-day pause on new tariffs—quickly labelled “fake news” by officials.

But amid the noise and bombast, one significant development stood out: China’s bold move to shift away from US technology. In a landmark decision, Beijing has instructed state-owned firms to stop paying tech royalties to US companies and to prioritise the development and use of domestically produced technology—including smartphones. While not yet confirmed as a broad national policy, the move signals China’s readiness to decouple its tech infrastructure from US dependency, a potentially devastating blow to Silicon Valley giants.

China’s strategic pivot underscores a much broader truth: while Trump lashes out with scattergun tariffs, China is playing a slow, calculated game of economic chess. Where Trump strong-arms, China recalibrates. Where the US alienates, Beijing positions itself as a viable alternative economic partner for countries increasingly exhausted by Washington’s erratic policies.

It isn’t simply about trade anymore—it’s about global leadership. Trump’s “America First” agenda has rapidly turned into “America Alone.”

Close allies like Japan and the EU, long-standing partners in global economic development, are being treated not as friends, but adversaries. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba—a key US ally—was reduced to requesting a phone call with Trump to plead for a resolution. Even Taiwan and India, wary of direct confrontation, are now offering tariff-free trade talks to prevent being caught in the economic crossfire.

The result? A fractured global economy, with Trump hammering away at the very alliances that once made US trade policy effective.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned of “lasting negative consequences,” while hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman went further, describing Trump’s tariffs as the potential trigger for an “economic nuclear winter.”

Even some of Trump’s own backers are peeling away. Elon Musk, once aligned with the administration’s cost-cutting agenda, recently called for the complete removal of tariffs between the US and Europe. In response to Musk’s calls, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro flippantly dismissed Musk as merely a “car assembler”—an insult that reflects the administration’s increasing isolation and disdain for dissent.

Meanwhile, Europe is grappling with its own retaliation plans, careful not to escalate but equally wary of appearing weak. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic insisted that the bloc still hopes for a “mutually acceptable compromise,” but with 25 per cent tariffs already looming over European exports, the path to diplomacy is narrowing.

Companies like Volkswagen’s Audi are already holding back shipments at US ports, and aerospace firms are preparing to halt production lines affected by Trump’s impulsive policies.

China, by contrast, appears composed. Its retaliatory 34 per cent tariffs were methodical, reciprocal, and backed by state efforts to stabilise its own markets. As shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai tumbled, Beijing’s sovereign wealth fund stepped in—signalling confidence, not panic.

Crucially, China is using Trump’s belligerence as a springboard to solidify its global economic autonomy. By promoting local tech development and challenging US intellectual property supremacy, Beijing is sending a clear message: we don’t need you. The move to reduce royalties paid to US tech firms is both symbolic and strategic—it weakens America’s tech dominance and signals the rise of an alternative tech ecosystem, one potentially more aligned with emerging markets and the Global South.

If Trump’s trade war was meant to reassert American power, it’s having the opposite effect. It’s emboldening rivals, isolating allies, and accelerating the shift toward a multipolar economic world—one where America no longer writes the rules.

As financial markets tumble and global leaders look elsewhere for stability, one thing is clear: the era of American economic hegemony is dead – and Trump killed it.