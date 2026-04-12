



Image: AI generated

There are fairy tales and fantasies in geopolitics -moments so improbable they defy everything we’ve been conditioned to believe. That a country like Iran, heavily sanctioned for nearly half a century, demonised, isolated, and ridiculed, could emerge from a war it was illegally attacked in not just intact, but victorious - humiliating both the US and Israel - was once unthinkable. Yet that is precisely what has unfolded.

Iran hasn’t only confronted the global hegemon - it has exposed it. For decades, the US has shaped a narrative that cast Iran as the villain: a so-called rogue state, portrayed in crude, dehumanising terms to justify relentless pressure and isolation. Iran is a nation of deep historical significance and resilience, systematically reduced in the Western imagination to something far lesser. That narrative is now unravelling.

Standing its ground, Iran hasn’t only challenged American power - it has begun to shift global perception, winning support across a world increasingly sceptical of long-held Western claims.

The underdog has done what few thought possible. Iran has prevailed in a war it didn’t seek, exposing the limits of American power and stripping away what remained of its credibility - already weakened in the Trump era. What was once presented as an unquestioned global hegemon now faces a far more uncomfortable reality: that its dominance can be challenged, and, under the right conditions, decisively resisted.

Iran and the US today will sit down for ceasefire talks under circumstances that represent a profound strategic reversal -one that cuts through years of rhetoric, policy posturing, and claims of dominance. What’s unfolding isn’t a negotiation between equals, but a moment shaped by the erosion of American leverage and the steady consolidation of Iranian influence across the region.

Central to these talks is Iran’s 10-point framework - a document that’s moved from proposal to foundation. Tehran hasn’t softened its position. It hasn’t conceded ground to entice Washington to the table. Instead, it’s held firm, forcing the US to engage within parameters it neither designed nor controls. That alone marks a seismic shift in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

For Trump, the implications are stark and politically dangerous. His administration returned to power projecting strength—reviving the language of maximum pressure, doubling down on unwavering support for Israel, and signalling that adversaries would be forced into submission. Instead, the US now finds itself negotiating under an Iranian framework, a position that directly contradicts the image Trump has spent years cultivating.

For decades, the US and Israel have dominated the global framing of the Middle East. Iran was cast as the destabilising force, routinely labelled the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. Groups aligned with it - particularly Hezbollah and Hamas - were presented exclusively through that lens, stripped of political context and reduced to singular labels that justified sustained military and economic pressure.

That narrative is now being challenged - and, in many parts of the world, rejected.

Across the Global South and increasingly within the West, there’s a growing recognition these movements operate not only as armed actors but as entrenched political and social forces within their respective societies. It dismantles the simplistic binaries that have long underpinned US and Israeli messaging - and in doing so, weakens the very foundation of their diplomatic positioning.

Iran has capitalised on this shift with strategic discipline. By framing its 10-point plan around sovereignty, de-escalation, and regional security guarantees, it has positioned itself as a state seeking stability rather than chaos. That positioning, combined with its refusal to capitulate under sustained pressure, has altered how it’s perceived globally.

And the result has see a striking reversal: Iran is emerging from this confrontation more credible, more unified, and -crucially - more influential in shaping outcomes.

Equally, Israel has been significantly weakened.

Its long-standing doctrine of overwhelming deterrence has been tested in ways that expose its limitations. Along the northern front, Hezbollah has demonstrated an ability to sustain pressure and consistently outsmart and defeat Israel militarily. If Israel thinks it will take southern Lebanon, its doing a poor job of doing so.

Israel has not achieved a clear, decisive resolution. Instead, it faces a situation where ongoing confrontation continues to impose military strain, internal displacement, and mounting international scrutiny. In strategic terms, the inability to impose a definitive outcome represents a significant setback to the credibility of its deterrence model.

For the US, the consequences are even broader.

American power has long depended not just on military capability, but on the perception that it can shape events, enforce outcomes, and define legitimacy. That perception is now under strain. The shift toward negotiations on Iranian terms signals to allies and adversaries alike that Washington’s ability to dictate outcomes is no longer assured.

This has ripple effects across the global system. Allies begin to question the reliability of US guarantees. Adversaries are emboldened to test limits. Neutral states reassess their alignments in a world where power appears more diffuse and less predictable.

The credibility gap is further compounded by growing scepticism toward US and Israeli narratives. Years of framing Iran as the primary source of instability are now being weighed against visible outcomes on the ground. Across many quarters, this has led to a reassessment - not just of specific policies, but of the consistency and reliability of Western claims.

If the strategic picture is already shifting, the prospects for these talks succeeding remain deeply uncertain - and, in many assessments, unlikely.

The reason isn’t complexity. It’s contradiction.

Washington and Israel enter these negotiations still tethered to the very assumptions that produced this moment. The belief in inherent leverage, the expectation of eventual concession, and the reluctance to publicly acknowledge strategic limits all remain embedded in their approach. Diplomatically, that translates into positions that are misaligned with the new reality.

Iran is negotiating from clarity. Its 10-point framework isn’t a flexible starting point -it is a defined end state. It reflects a view that the balance has shifted and that any agreement must formalise that shift. From Tehran’s perspective, there’s little incentive to compromise beyond that baseline.

If the US approaches the talks expecting movement from Iran without recognising the extent to which its own leverage has diminished, the process is likely to stall. If Israel continues to press for outcomes that are no longer attainable through current dynamics, it further complicates the space for agreement.

In essence, the talks risk collapsing under the weight of strategic denial.

For Trump, this presents a political dilemma with no easy resolution. Acknowledging the shift in leverage would undermine his narrative of strength. Refusing to acknowledge it, however, risks prolonging a process that yields no tangible outcome - and reinforces the perception of failure.

Iran, meanwhile, is positioned to absorb that outcome with far less political cost. Whether the talks succeed or fail, it has already reshaped the terms of engagement and strengthened its standing.

This asymmetry is critical.

The gap between those positions appears wide - and widening.

Today’s talks will be framed in the language of diplomacy -compromise, de-escalation, mutual interest. But beneath that language lies a more consequential reality.

The US is no longer setting the terms. Israel is no longer guaranteed decisive outcomes. Iran is no longer operating from the margins.

Iran is emerging as the central power in this confrontation -alongside a Global South that’s increasingly unwilling to bend to American demands or submit to the old architecture of pressure and coercion. What’s taking shape isno’t just a battlefield outcome, but a broader shift in mindset: a growing belief among nations that US dominance is no longer absolute, and no longer uncontested.

The talks remain fragile, the strategic reality has already shifted and the fairy tale is real!