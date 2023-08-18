George’s Newsletter

George Hazim
Aug 19, 2023

Spot on brother. Brilliantly said.

Wendy Syme
Aug 21, 2023

Great article George. Requires much thinking and a lot more transparency to give a yes vote to the Voice, while I appreciate the sentiment - I do think Albo is doing something he sees as politically advantageous, otherwise, he and his minions would stop calling anyone who questions it "Racist" and he would have been open about how it will work: the fact that our constitution will change and we can't change back all that easily if it doesn't work, that a one-pager is not enough to explain the full extent of what they are doing, and that the 26 page or so document that people have to seek out, may impose many issues for the rest of Australia, that they considered anyone voting as "unsure" would be taken as a "yes" vote... or, importantly, that many Aboriginal tribes are against it because the group that will represent them have proven to do little for their communities in the past and they also didn't have a say in who represents them?... how is that for the Voice and Democracy!?. The media has been strangely silent for the "No" side, including no investigation as to why so many of our indigenous peoples do not want this - This aspect alone should give anyone pause, further thought or research at any rate before people vote.

