For Labor supporters watching the evolution of Anthony Albanese, the disappointment must be well beyond anything they imagined. The PM who so often bragged about his poor upbringing, raised by a single mother in housing commission, has become the very kind of leader they once thought he would rise against. But he hasn’t.

Instead of championing the underdog and standing firmly with the oppressed, Albanese has too often sided with powerful interests abroad and adopted the language of caution rather than conviction. The man who once embodied resilience and working-class grit now appears more comfortable appeasing global elites than defending the principles of justice and equality that Labor supporters believed were in his DNA.

Albanese’s carefully crafted persona as a man of the people has been shattered by his geopolitical weakness, and his willingness to succumb to foreign powers - damaging both himself and Australia.

Albo’s long been regarded as a cautious principled political operator however, he now finds himself increasingly besieged not over domestic economics, but over foreign policy.

What has been revealed is a deep political timidity - an unwillingness to stand resolutely for principle when Australia is confronted by global power dynamics, and a failure of moral leadership in the face of extreme humanitarian crisis.

Simply, Albanese stands for nothing.

Public scrutiny of the Albanese government up until now has been focused on cost-of-living pressures, inflation, and housing. But the world’s shifted, and many Australians are judging leaders by how they respond to crises abroad—especially when aggressive states show a disregard for smaller nations. The PM’s diplomatic style has long been one of moderation and incrementalism. But in the context of intensifying great-power rivalry, such moderation is “not enough.” Australia, as a middle power, can’t meaningfully defend its sovereignty or moral standing by reflexive alignment with external powers or by muting criticisms to preserve diplomatic comfort.

Several recent decisions have crystallised these criticisms. The PM’s recent praise for Tony Blair’s “constructive involvement” in the Middle East (including Blair’s possible role in post-war Gaza) has raised suspicion. Blair’s proposed appointment to sit on a transitional authority over Gaza epitomises a return to colonial or externally imposed governance structures—exactly what critics say Australia should resist in defending sovereign equality. The idea an ex-British leader might “govern” a Palestinian territory has provoked widespread opposition across Arab and activist circles.

While Australia has expressed cautious support for a two-state solution, the government’s own actions are now seen-by detractors-as inconsistent or overly hesitant. In July, Albanese denounced Israel’s claim that “there is no starvation” in Gaza, calling that assertion “beyond comprehension.” He further described Israel’s denial of aid into Gaza as “indefensible” and its blockade as “outrageous” - among his strongest criticisms to date.

Those statements, while forceful in language, haven’t been matched by bold actions. Albanese has declined to join major western powers in imposing sanctions on Israel over the blockade, arguing that Australia should “focus on peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians” rather than issuing what he considers “soundbites.” He’s also delayed a formal recognition of a Palestinian state, even while acknowledging that Israel’s restriction of aid “quite clearly” breaches international law.

In September 2025, Australia formally recognised Palestine at the UN assembly. But the recognition was contingent on conditions imposed by the Albanese government on the Palestinian Authority—limiting its moral force in the eyes of some activists. Many on the Australian left say it is too little, too late.

The most withering critiques of Albanese come not from his opponents on the right, but from progressives, human rights advocates, and global observers who believe that moments of moral urgency demand stronger stances. They argue the Gaza catastrophe isn’t simply a foreign policy misstep but a litmus test of values: when civilians starve and bombs kill children, silence is complicity.

An emblematic debate is over whether the PM should more explicitly condemn Israel—or even characterise its current campaign as genocide. While Albanese has used strong terms and privately conveyed concern to Israeli leadership that its actions risk undermining its legitimacy, critics say he’s not gone far enough. Unlike France, which formally recognised Palestine earlier this year, or other governments that moved to sanction or censure Israel directly, Australia under Albanese has leant toward diplomacy over confrontation.

With the Blair appointment, there’s a moral contradiction - how can a government credibly promote national sovereignty and equality as moral pillars, while endorsing or allying with externally imposed governance over Gaza? Rather than affirming Palestinian agency, the Blair plan is seen as a revival of colonial echo.

Domestically, the political cost of Albo’s perceived weakness is manifesting. Within the Labor movement and the green, pro-Palestinian fringes, pressure is mounting for a leadership that aligns more forcefully with progressive foreign policy. Some in the party argue Albanese’s reluctance to take bolder stands is at odds with Labor’s traditional values of international justice and solidarity.

Public opinion isn’t entirely settled—backing for Israel remains strong in many quarters, especially among those prioritising security or the Jewish diaspora. A PM perceived as lacking courage on global moral issues forfeits a kind of symbolic authority that once underpinned broader domestic legitimacy.

Albanese entered office with a reputation for thoughtfulness and centrist balance. The true test of a statesman isn’t how Albo manages prosperity in good times, but how he speaks and acts when injustice becomes intolerable. In failing to explicitly confront Israel and the US, to reject externally imposed governance, and to back words with bold diplomatic action, Albanese iss being remembered not as a steady reformer but as a timid leader in a moment demanding courage.

If Labor remains faithful to its ideals, it may soon conclude a new voice must lead—one not afraid to see Australia as not merely a client of geopolitics, but a moral actor in its own right.