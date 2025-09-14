AUKUS, originally negotiated by the Morrison Government and inked into reality by Anthony Albanese, plagues Australia. It's a $365bn deal of appeasement to serve Australia's political master and commit the country to wars that are illegal and criminal.

America's forever wars are built to foster an economy of murder and slaughter, and AUKUS helps continue America's global policy of death and destruction.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s announcement of a $12bn advancement payment under the AUKUS pact reignites criticism of a deal that erodes Australia’s sovereignty and jeopardises its future. The down-payment for nuclear-powered submarines mightn’t materialise for decades—locking Australia into the orbit of US military strategy.

The $12bn is more than an accounting figure: it’s a symbol of Australia’s willingness to mortgage its independence for the sake of alignment with Washington. Australia is struggling with cost-of-living pressures, a housing affordability crisis, and an underfunded health system which makes the optics of transferring billions overseas to bankroll a controversial military deal is political dynamite.

The economic dangers are immediate. AUKUS’s projected $365bn cost will stretch across decades, but the upfront $12bn advance— paid before a single submarine is delivered, before a single shipyard is ready, and before Australia has the technical capacity to even operate them independently.

The commitment risks ballooning beyond even the eye-watering estimates already made. With defence projects historically plagued by delays and cost overruns, Australia could find itself trapped in a spiralling cycle of payments, with no clear end point and little say in strategic direction. Every dollar spent under AUKUS is a dollar diverted from national priorities: schools, hospitals, housing, climate resilience.

Globally, the implications of AUKUS extend far beyond Australian shores. The Asia-Pacific is already the world’s most militarised region, and AUKUS further accelerates an arms race with China, of which China is no threat to Australia, contrary to what the likes of ASIO and ASPI and the US like to pedal.

Beijing sees the pact as a direct provocation and justification for expanding its own naval power. The risk isn’t only a clash between great powers but a destabilisation of the entire region, pulling smaller states into a contest they did not choose.

In Europe, the fallout from AUKUS has already been felt. France, blindsided by Canberra’s cancellation of its $90bn submarine contract, has described the deal as a betrayal. European diplomats warn AUKUS undermines trust in alliances and reveals the West’s willingness to sacrifice smaller partners’ interests for Washington’s gain. That disunity feeds directly into Moscow and Beijing’s views of Western hypocrisy.

For the Global South, AUKUS represents another example of neo-imperial behaviour - wealthy nations pouring billions into weapons while failing to address climate change, poverty, or global inequality. Many countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America view the pact not as stability-building but as yet another export of American militarism, with Australia playing the role of junior enabler.

The deeper danger lies in sovereignty. AUKUS effectively makes Australia a junior partner in America’s global military machine. Nuclear-powered submarines are not defensive weapons—they are designed to project power far from Australia’s shores. That projection will not be determined in Canberra but in Washington.

With the $12bn advance, Australia has confirmed it is no longer free to set its own course in foreign policy. It has signed away decision-making power on matters of war and peace, obliging itself to follow US and UK military agendas. This is not partnership—it is subservience.

The government’s failures are not confined to sovereignty. Albanese has aligned Australia with the US not only militarily but morally. While Washington continues to arm and shield Israel as it carries out what experts and international lawyers have described as genocide in Gaza, Canberra has chosen silence.

Rather than condemning the deliberate starvation, indiscriminate bombardment, and collective punishment of Palestinians, Albanese’s government funnels billions into AUKUS, deepening ties with the very power enabling Israel’s atrocities. This is complicity by silence. It tells the world that Australia will bankroll nuclear submarines to please Washington but will not speak up for children buried beneath rubble or for families starved into submission.

Leadership should mean defending human rights and calling out crimes against humanity, even when perpetrated by allies. Instead, Australia shields US impunity, making itself morally indistinguishable from those who enable the slaughter.

Perhaps most galling is the absence of consultation. No referendum. No meaningful debate in Parliament. No opportunity for Australians to decide whether they wish to tie their future—and their children’s future—to the U.S. war machine.

Every Australian, without consent, has been made a signatory to AUKUS. The deal commits the country not only to colossal debt but also to the facilitation of forever wars, where civilian lives are too often collateral damage. The bloodshed in Iraq, Afghanistan, and now Gaza shows that these wars rarely deliver stability or peace. Instead, they perpetuate cycles of destruction from which only weapons manufacturers profit.

By binding itself to Washington’s strategic priorities, Canberra inherits Washington’s enemies. China, Russia, and other nations hostile to U.S. interventionism will view Australia not as an independent actor but as an extension of American power. That perception increases the risk of cyberattacks, economic retaliation, and even military targeting in the event of conflict.

Australians who never asked for AUKUS will be the ones to bear the costs—not only financial, but potentially in lives and security.

The $12bn advance payment represents appeasement masquerading as strategy. Albanese has chosen loyalty to Washington over loyalty to Australians. By doing so, he has entrenched a dangerous precedent: that Canberra will subordinate its sovereignty to U.S. interests, regardless of the cost.

This isn’t a policy of strength. It is a policy of weakness—born of fear, dressed as strategy, and paid for with the futures of ordinary Australians.

The $12 billion advance under AUKUS isn’t just a financial transaction. It’s a moral test. It asks whether Australia will continue to enable an empire of forever wars, ignore genocide, and shield Washington’s complicity—or whether it will chart its own course, free from the politics of appeasement and the machinery of death.