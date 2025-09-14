George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
7h

How stupid is Albo? How stupid are we??? First we elect Morrison’s morons and then we elect Albo’s idiots…..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Toma's avatar
Toma
4h

The slaughter in Gaza is directly and indisputably due to the United States. Israel could not wage war for a month if not for the US. Who controls who is the real question in the US.

In the face of climate change Australia is losing half a trillion dollars or more that could and should be used to mitigate the oncoming crisis. I hope the citizens can reverse and stop this before control is completely lost as in the US. Does Australia have an Israeli lobby like the US?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture