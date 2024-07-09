George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert B Walker's avatar
Robert B Walker
Jul 9, 2024

The matter of anti-Semitism or antisemitism is convoluted. Prior to the word Semitic referring to Jews it was coined to a group of languages including Aramaic and Arabic. Somewhere along the way in the 19 th century some German decided it only applied to Jews. I see no reason that the taint it carries should not be applied to Palestinians so as to emphasize the racist bigotry exemplified by the odious creep Douglas Murray.

The word terrorist has lost any valid purpose. It is a label used by bigots to justify their bigotry. Terrorism is the use of violence or the threat of it to achieve political ends. Hamas may well fall into that class but they are not alone. The US government is also terrorist as is Israeli military. France, Britain, Russia, Iran, the UAE do so as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob Pritchard's avatar
Bob Pritchard
Jul 9, 2024

Without first defining what anti-semitism means within the commissioner's brief it is impossible to see this other than political posturing. The commissioner cannot be left to define this herself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture