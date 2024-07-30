When Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese decides to call an election between now and May 2025, it will, to some extent, be a test of his moral character—something he’s shown little of when it comes to the plight of Palestinians and the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Albanese’s defence of Israel and the undue influence he’s allowed Israeli lobby groups like the ADL to have on Australian foreign policy in the Middle East has been shameful and unrepresentative of Australia’s values, which traditionally support the underdog.

The Prime Minister’s stance is reminiscent of former Prime Minister Bob Hawke—a devout Zionist and supporter of Israel—though Albanese himself is not one. This discrepancy raises questions about his motivations.

Albanese’s character will not only be tested; it will continue to be scrutinised as the situation in Gaza escalates, becoming a significant election issue for Federal Labor and the PM.

So, what gives Prime Minister?

Many in Australia’s media may downplay or disregard the genocide of Palestinians as an election issue, under directives from groups like the ADL to media chiefs. However, they should reconsider.

Economic concerns, the rising cost of living, housing shortages, and employment will undoubtedly dominate voters' minds. But for many morally conscious Australians, witnessing the suffering of children in Gaza will be a deeply distressing backdrop to their everyday struggles.

Adding to this is the recent decision at the NSW Labor Conference to urge Albanese and Australia to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state. This move could challenge Albanese’s re-election prospects, especially if the NSW right faction of the party exerts its influence.

The NSW Labor conference called for the recognition of Palestine as a sovereign and independent state "as a priority," indicating the party’s preparation for a possible early election.

This call for recognition came at the end of the first day of the state conference at Sydney’s Town Hall, which concluded with a united stance on Palestinian statehood.

NSW Minister Jihad Dib delivered an impassioned speech advocating for the recognition of Palestine, emphasizing its urgency.

The motion, supported by both the right and left factions of the party after negotiations, was also backed by the Labor Israel Action Committee.

The proposal aligns with Labor’s values of dignity and solidarity. Dib stressed the importance of ending the conflict and recognizing Palestine, receiving a standing ovation for his remarks. The motion, part of the branch’s “Australia and the World” report, increases internal pressure on Albanese regarding his government's stance on Palestinian statehood.

NSW Labor voted to urge the Australian government to recognize Palestinian statehood quickly, reflecting growing frustration in Western Sydney electorates over the government’s response to the Gaza conflict.

During the conference, while Albanese addressed delegates, a pro-Palestine rally took place outside. His speech hinted at the messaging for the next federal election. "Enough is enough. This war must end," Dib said, highlighting core Labor values of "justice, human dignity, and solidarity."

The federal MPs representing Western Sydney, like Tony Burke, Ed Husic, and Jason Clare, have been advocates for a Palestinian state and will face re-election next year. Significant portions of their constituencies have Lebanese ancestry, reflecting the community's vested interest in the issue.

In April, Foreign Minister Penny Wong suggested that recognizing Palestinian statehood could help "build momentum towards a two-state solution." Recently, Australia sanctioned seven Israeli settlers and one organization for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, following an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories breached international law—a finding Israel has rejected.

Australia has also supported United Nations resolutions backing a two-state solution and the Palestinians' observer status in the UN.

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, described the state party's vote as "token symbolism," dismissing it as not sensible policy. He cited the lack of democratic institutions within Palestinian society and the rule of Hamas as reasons against recognition.

Ryvchin’s characterisation overlooks significant aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and broader geopolitical context. Recognition of Palestinian statehood is rooted in international law, reflecting significant global support for Palestinian self-determination.

This policy could catalyse renewed diplomatic efforts and negotiations, aligning with international principles of self-determination and human rights. Supporting Palestinian statehood helps to elevate moderate leaders committed to peaceful resolution and coexistence.

The NSW Labor vote for recognising Palestinian statehood is a substantive policy stance that acknowledges the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, aligns with international law, and promotes a path towards peace and justice. It demonstrates a broader commitment to human rights and the principles of self-determination.

The upcoming federal election will test Prime Minister Albanese's moral character, especially in light of his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The growing pressure from within his own party and the broader public sentiment for recognizing Palestinian statehood will significantly shape the political landscape, reflecting Australia’s values and its commitment to supporting oppressed communities worldwide.