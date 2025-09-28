There’s an adage that’s as descriptive as any will ever be - and for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, it’s one that should have him questioning his humanity and moral integrity.



“Sleep with dogs and wake up with fleas” could well mark a pivotal turning point in Albanese’s character. Whether the Prime Minister recognises what his public support for Trump’s plan to install former UK Prime Minister and war criminal Tony Blair as head of a so-called Gaza International Transitional Authority represents should be a concern to all Australians.



No matter how much Netanyahu is hated worldwide, his description two months ago - following Albanese’s declaration of recognising Palestinian statehood - that the Prime Minister was “lacking moral clarity” may, in fact, be an accurate call.



Albanese’s embrace of Blair’s potential role in Gaza reveals not just hypocrisy but a profound betrayal. Blair isn’t a neutral peacemaker; he’s forever tainted by his complicity in the 2003 invasion of Iraq, a war that left the Middle East destabilised and millions displaced. To describe him as “constructive” is to rewrite history and ignore the blood on his hands.



By siding with Trump and endorsing Blair, Albanese has placed himself firmly within a framework designed not to liberate Palestinians but to control them. The proposed Gaza authority, marketed as transitional, looks less like self-determination and more like recolonisation under Western management.



For a Prime Minister who only recently declared support for recognising a Palestinian state, the contradiction is glaring. What Albanese gives with one hand in rhetoric, he takes away with the other in action - leaving Palestinians once again stripped of their right to decide their own future.



Albanese’s overseas tour which has been billed as a showcase of diplomacy, is seen as a display of hypocrisy, political cowardice, and betrayal. From smiling alongside Trump in New York to expressing openness to Blair running a post-war authority in Gaza, Albanese has positioned himself at odds with the principles of morality and the recognition of Palestinian statehood he once claimed to support.



The White House’s release of a smiling photo of Trump giving a thumbs-up beside Albanese and his fiancée Jodie Haydon was meant to signal warmth between allies. Instead, it underscored the PM’s willingness to court an authoritarian leader who’s emboldened Israel’s war machine and overseen Washington’s unflinching support for its bombardment of Gaza.



Trump’s endorsement of Albanese carries consequences. It sends a message Australia is comfortable being a junior partner to the US even as its policies perpetuate Palestinian suffering. The image of Albanese basking in Trump’s approval while Gaza is reduced to rubble is one Palestinians — and Australians with a conscience — won’t forget.



Albanese’s London visit only deepened this impression. Following meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Albanese expressed confidence Trump’s administration would back the AUKUS nuclear submarine pact. Once again, it demonstrated Australia’s diplomatic capital was spent on military hardware and strategic alignment, not on pressing humanitarian concerns.



The prioritisation of AUKUS - a deal that risks inflaming regional tensions and draining Australia’s budget - contrasts starkly with Albanese’s shallow words on Gaza. Where is the same confidence, the same political will, when it comes to ending the siege and mass killing of Palestinians? For Albanese, nuclear submarines seem to matter more than human lives.



Most concerning was Albanese’s willingness to entertain the White House plan to install Blair as head of a so-called Gaza International Transitional Authority. Blair, forever tainted by his role in the illegal 2003 invasion of Iraq, is being recast as a “constructive” figure in Middle East affairs. Albanese’s praise for Blair - calling him someone who “looks for solutions” - reveals either shocking ignorance or deliberate whitewashing.



Blair’s track record is of bloodshed. Blair was complicit in a war that destabilised the entire region and cost hundreds of thousands of lives. Since leaving office, Blair has helped consult for despotic regimes to rebranding himself as a global “peacemaker,” - adding to perceptions of opportunism. For Palestinians, Blair’s return is an insult - a reminder their future is again being shaped by Western leaders with a history of betrayal.



The reported structure of the Gaza plan - with Blair at the helm of a “supreme political and legal authority” backed by a UN-endorsed multinational force - is a thinly veiled attempt at recolonisation. Palestinians are to be governed, not liberated. Their land is to be managed, not restored. And Albanese, instead of defending Palestinian sovereignty, chose to lend legitimacy to this scheme.



Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and architect of the disastrous “Abraham Accords,” has also been consulted on Gaza’s future. Kushner, whose family foundation has funded illegal Israeli settlements, embodies the nexus of profiteering and dispossession. His vision for Palestinians has always been one of subjugation under the guise of economic “peace deals.”



By Albanese placing himself in a political framework influenced by Kushner’s thinking deepens the betrayal. Australia isn’t a neutral broker, nor does it stand for international law. Under Albanese, it risks becoming complicit in the West’s ongoing project to erase Palestinian agency.



Only months ago, Albanese moved toward recognising Palestine. By embracing plans for foreign control of Gaza and fawning over Blair, he has abandoned that commitment. Recognition of Palestine means acknowledging Palestinian self-determination. Endorsing Blair or Kushner’s schemes means stripping it away.



Albanese’s hypocrisy isn’t lost on Palestinians or their supporters. Australia cannot claim to recognise Palestine while simultaneously endorsing external governance that denies Palestinians the right to lead themselves. Albanese’s claims about “wanting to see violence end” ring hollow when paired with actions that entrench occupation and foreign dominance.



Albanese also made a point of rejecting meetings with Nigel Farage, declaring that he doesn’t want to see the rise of populist organisations. But by aligning himself with Trump, Blair, and the architects of endless war, Albanese is embracing a more dangerous form of populism: elite-driven militarism disguised as stability.



His rejection of Farage isn’t about principle; it’s about optics. Albanese is comfortable opposing right-wing populists when it’s easy, but he has no issue legitimising figures who have done immeasurable damage to the Middle East.



As Albanese prepares for his upcoming meeting with Trump in Washington, the pattern’s clear - Australia’s foreign policy under his leadership is less about justice and more about pleasing Washington and London. For Palestinians, this means betrayal at a moment when solidarity is most needed. For Australians, it means a PM willing to mortgage the nation’s moral standing in exchange for military alliances and photo opportunities.



The tragedy is not just that Albanese is failing to act. It is that he is actively enabling the same forces - Blair, Kushner, Trump - who view Palestinians not as people deserving freedom, but as obstacles to be managed.

Instead, he’s chosen betrayal.