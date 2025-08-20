George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim KABLE's avatar
Jim KABLE
3hEdited

Bravo, George. Carpe Diem - Seize the Day - A Albanese. There can be no turning back. And any anti-Semitic attacks from this point will be being engineered out of the Zionist Israeli Embassy in Canberra - shut it down - NOW! Clear that nest of vipers in our midst and close down our embassy in Tel Aviv. Now! As for Simchas Rothman - ugh!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
2h

It seems to me that the old adage about someone only lying when their lips move is inadequate for Mr. Mileikowsky. I have to assume that the man’s sweat and sebaceous glands ooze lies, that the very CO2 he exhales is fake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture