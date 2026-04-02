George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Hazim's avatar
George Hazim
4d

Obviously not much Lenny as Australians are proving to be equally as moronic and stupid as Americans.

Reply
Share
Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
4d

The harsh realities your describe are odious, George. If it is a choice between Albanese and Taylor, Australians are apparently caught between the dog and the tree.

<< this country [i.e., Australia] is being transformed into a forward operating platform for American force projection in the Indo-Pacific. >>

I hate to sound cynical, but it seems more as though Australia is being transformed into an American satellite. That, of course, is exactly what Trump and the Zionists want.

What do Australians want?

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Hazim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture