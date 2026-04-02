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There’s a phrase Australians like to use to describe someone who tries too hard to fit in - to be accepted, to belong, to be seen as something they’re not. More often, it reflects a denial of reality and truth - where the desire to belong comes at the cost of identity and conviction.

The phrase is “a try hard.” And it’s exactly what Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is.

Albanese has, throughout his political life, portrayed himself as an easy-going, knockabout bloke - a man of the people. The boy from a single-parent household, raised in housing commission flats in Sydney’s Camperdown. It’s a narrative he leans on heavily. For someone from what was, in effect, Australia’s version of the Bronx at the time, he should understand what it means to struggle - what it means to go without.

But politics has a way of erasing memory. Of reshaping identity. Of replacing lived experience with performance. Albanese no longer lives on Struggle Street - but millions of Australians still do.

As the world edges toward deeper conflict - oil fields igniting across the Middle East, global instability accelerating -Australia, under Albanese and successive governments, has been dragged into a state of economic and social purgatory.

The so-called knockabout bloke - the “try hard,” to be precise - is desperate to be seen as a global player. A mover. A shaker. But he’s playing in the wrong circles - and Australians are the ones paying the price.

Australia isn’t suffering from a temporary political malaise. It is confronting something far more entrenched and corrosive: a hollowed-out democracy in which the illusion of choice has replaced genuine representation, and where the two-party system has evolved into a self-protecting cartel that neutralises dissent, absorbs protest, and ultimately betrays the very voters it claims to serve.

The alternating dominance of Labor and the Coalition is no longer a contest of ideas - it is a managed relay. Policies shift at the margins, rhetoric changes with the news cycle, but the structural direction of the country remains locked in place. On defence, foreign policy, and economic orthodoxy, the continuity is staggering. Australians are invited to vote, but not to meaningfully change anything that matters.

Even the rise of independents, once celebrated as a rupture in this suffocating duopoly, has been carefully domesticated. In minority governments, independents are elevated as kingmakers - but the reality is far less heroic. They are drawn into transactional arrangements that stabilise the very system they were elected to disrupt. Concessions are bartered, language is diluted, and the raw anger of the electorate is processed into manageable outcomes. Protest votes are not feared - they are harvested, negotiated, and neutralised.

This is not democracy functioning. It is democracy contained.

And presiding over this decay is Albanese - a leader whose tenure has come to symbolise not renewal, but capitulation. He did not inherit a broken system; he has reinforced it. His government has not challenged the machinery of managed politics - it has operated it with ruthless efficiency while presenting itself as something new.

Albanese’s address to the nation last night should have been a moment of clarity - of leadership, of moral and strategic direction. Instead, it was a masterclass in evasion. It spoke in platitudes while the country drifts, in reassurances while sovereignty erodes, and in carefully scripted calm while the foundations of Australia’s independence are quietly dismantled. It was not merely underwhelming - it was revealing. It exposed a Prime Minister either unwilling or incapable of confronting the reality of what his government is doing to this country.

Beneath the polished language lies a far more disturbing truth: Australia is being reconfigured - not as an independent nation, but as an adjunct to American strategic power.

The relationship with the US has always been central to Australia’s foreign policy. What is unfolding now, however, is not an alliance of equals - it is submission. Through AUKUS, expanded basing arrangements, and the creeping integration of Australian infrastructure into US military planning, this country is being transformed into a forward operating platform for American force projection in the Indo-Pacific.

And it is happening with breathtaking disregard for public consent.

Plans to host US nuclear-capable B-52 bombers on Australian soil are advancing. The prospect of nuclear-armed submarines operating from Australian bases is no longer speculative - it is embedded in policy. Yet the US maintains its doctrine of neither confirming nor denying the presence of nuclear weapons. That means Australians could wake up one day to find their country hosting nuclear warheads - without ever being told.

No debate. No transparency. No permission.

This isn’t strategic partnership. It’s strategic surrender.

The consequences are not abstract. By embedding itself within US military architecture, Australia is placing a target on its own back. In any future conflict involving the US, this country will not be a bystander. It will be a participant by default - a node in a network of power projection and a legitimate target in the calculations of adversaries.

This is the price of obedience.

The warnings have been explicit. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) - an Australian-born organisation awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 - mhas repeatedly sounded the alarm.

ICAN Australia has made clear that turning this country into a staging ground for nuclear-capable assets is not defensive policy - it is an existential gamble that alters Australia’s risk profile and drags it toward the frontlines of geopolitical confrontation.

Yet the Albanese government proceeds with a quiet determination that borders on indifference - indifference not only to strategic risk, but to democratic principle.

Because what makes this moment so disturbing is not just the policy itself, but how it is being imposed. Australians are not being asked. They are being managed. Decisions of enormous consequence are taken behind closed doors, wrapped in the language of alliance and security, and presented as faits accomplis.

This is how sovereignty is not just eroded - it is outsourced.

The pattern extends beyond defence into the moral domain of foreign policy. On Israel, the Albanese government has demonstrated a level of deference that strips Australia of any claim to independent judgment. While civilians are killed and international law is tested in Gaza, Australia’s response has been calibrated not to principle, but to alignment. Carefully worded statements and a near-refusal to deviate from Washington’s line have defined the government’s approach.

The remarks delivered by Israeli Ambassador Dr Hillel Newman ( The Preacher of Death) at the National Press Club this week only reinforced the point. There was no sense that Australia is viewed as a nation capable of independent thought or criticism - only the easy confidence reserved for a country expected to fall into line.

And it does.

This is not diplomacy. It’s compliance masquerading as consistency.

For a country that prides itself on fairness, justice, and international law, this posture is not just disappointing - its a betrayal of identity. Australia is not acting like a principled middle power. It is behaving like a subordinate actor, unwilling to risk friction even when the stakes demand it.

The economic consequences are becoming impossible to ignore. Australians are bearing rising costs - fuel, energy, and living expenses - while being told these are the inevitable by-products of global instability. What’s rarely acknowledged is the extent to which Australia is choosing its exposure. By embedding itself so deeply within US strategic frameworks, it is tying its economic fortunes to geopolitical decisions over which it has diminishing control.

Australians are paying for decisions they did not make.

And still, the political system offers no meaningful outlet for resistance. Vote Labor, and you get continuity. Vote Coalition, and you get the same. Vote independent, and you are likely feeding a negotiation that stabilises the existing order. The system is designed not to reflect anger - but to process and dissipate it.

That is why the frustration is no longer simmering - it’s boiling over. Australians can see what is happening. They can see that the language of democracy is being used to obscure control - that sovereignty is being traded for access, independence sacrificed for alignment, and identity reshaped to fit the expectations of foreign powers.

And they can see that their Albanese is not resisting any of it.

Albanese’s failure isn’t miscalculation it is one of posture. He has chosen caution over courage, alignment over independence, and management over leadership. His address to the nation was not reassurance - it was performance. A performance designed to steady a ship that is quietly being steered elsewhere.

Australia is not being led. It is being positioned. Positioned as a strategic asset, as a compliant ally, as a country that will host, support, and, if necessary, absorb the consequences of decisions made far beyond its shores.

Australia That is not sovereignty. That is submission dressed up as strategy.

Until the political system itself is confronted - until the two-party machinery that enables this reality is broken open -Australians will continue to be offered the same empty choice, the same managed outcomes, and same steady drift away from the very idea of an independent nation.

It’s no longer a question of policy, but a question of whether Australia still the will has to be itself.

Don’t think the Leader for the Federal Opposition, Angus Taylor will be any better, he’ll be far worse, which is why Australia is screwed.