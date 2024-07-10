George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne-Marie thompson's avatar
Anne-Marie thompson
Jul 10, 2024

I read with horror of Ms Segals appointment. Albanese is losing the plot. And as for Semites ...what a joke. They just wouldn't know. And then later in the day we had Dreyfus trying to tell us when it was antisemetic to criticise Israel. This is unbelievable stuff. A horror show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
Jul 10, 2024Edited

You are so very right. I applaud both your saying what you have and your courage to do so in a time when to even imply that there is a problem with supporting Israel, is likely to bring down abuse upon your head, not least an accusation of being an antisemite.

Labor's position is intolerable and completely hypocritical. Albanese's words and attitude are such as I would never have thought would come from an ALP Prime Minister, or member of the parliamentary party.

I don't consider Albanese to be a bad man or a terrible politician, let alone one with the mean spirit and conscienceless morality of a Dutton, Abbott or Howard. However, he has this wrong. Indeed, no government or individual claiming to believe in values of freedom, self-determination, compassion, peace, respect and caring for all and protection of women, children, and those who pick up the pieces and salve the wounds and misery of victims of conflict, can possibly condone the actions of the IDF under the orders of Netanyahu and his war cabinet.

NO government should be supplying either funds or armaments to Israel. This genocidal massacre by Israel could have been over months ago with a word from Netanyahu or with the withdrawal of funds and arms from the USA and other deluded governments.

Israel was created by British and European colonial perfidy and ever since its hard line zionists have persecuted Palestinians and effectively held them hostage.

Even many Jews condemn this corrupt and appalling carnage and killing that is occurring in Gaza and the additional atrocities being committed by illegal settlers on the West Bank, often under the gaze of IDF or Israeli Police who do nothing to stop criminal acts.

Albanese and the ALP as a whole should condemn not only Israel but the USA and any other government that continues to support Israel in any way, unless and until they cease their persecution and withdraw from Gaza and the West Bank. After that, Israel should also be required to pay reparations to fund the rebuilding of schools, hospitals, universities, infrastructure and homes that they have senselessly and callously destroyed.

Our mainstream media, too, ought to be ashamed of itself for abysmally unbalanced, often even prejudiced reporting of what is happening in this conflict and, as importantly, why.

Thank you for your continue airing of a rational and humane account of the truth about this obnoxious attempt to delete a whole people from the face of the Earth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture