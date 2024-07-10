Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in a moral conundrum – whether to run Australia or hand over the keys to the Lodge to the Australian Jewish Council (AJC).

And it seems the PM’s appalling stance on what it means to be a humanitarian and his failure to understand the Palestinian issue, and not what US Foreign Policy or AIPAC and the AJC dictate, is proving disturbing. All Australians should be concerned about the direction of Australian politics.

The PM’s recent remarks reveal a concerning lack of courage and desire to stand up to the AJC - allowing it to heavily influence Australian foreign policy regarding Palestinian self-determination. It’s a crucial issue that demands strong leadership - qualities Albo is not equipped for.

Today he intensified his attacks on the Greens, particularly Senator Mehreen Faruqi, for her stance on Israel and Palestine. His criticism of Faruqi for not clearly stating her position on whether a Palestinian state should stretch from the "Jordan River to the sea" and questioning of her support for a two-state solution are misleading. The right to self-determination is a human right, and Palestinians have long been denied that right under Israel’s oppressive occupation of Gaza.

The PM must rethink his position and recognise that October 7 marked a moment in history where decades of oppression saw an elected government in Hamas defending its people. Furthermore, if he attacks Faruqi for her stance, he must also recognise that Hamas did not kill the thousand or so Israelis as claimed.

This week, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported the majority of deaths were caused by the IDF under orders to enforce the Hannibal Directive. Hamas’s intention was to capture hostages to negotiate with the Israeli government, not to kill them. Haaretz’s report debunks the claim that Hamas killed the 1,200 Israelis, instead attributing the majority of the deaths to the IDF.

Albanese’s focus however, to attack the Greens instead of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is troubling. Earlier this week, leading medical journal The Lancet, said the death toll from Israel’s genocidal mania could exceed 186,000 once the rubble is cleared and other medical factors are considered.

It’s a staggering figure that should compel world leaders to take immediate action, instead Albanese chooses to deflect attention by criticising anyone who speak out against these atrocities.

Furthermore, Albo’s appointment of Jillian Segal as the Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism raises serious concerns. Combating anti-Semitism is important, however, Segal's understanding of what constitutes a Semite and anti-Semitism appears limited.

Her appointment is more about politics and to placate certain interest groups like the AJC rather than a genuine effort to address the root causes of anti-Semitism, and understand who Semites are, what constitutes being a Semite, and what anti-Semitism really is.

Anti-Semitism is a complex issue that cannot be effectively addressed without an understanding of its historical and socio-political context. "Semite" refers to a group of people who speak Semitic languages, including Arabs and Jews. But the contemporary understanding of anti-Semitism focuses on hostility toward Jews. This narrow definition excludes other Semitic peoples who also suffer from discrimination and prejudice.

Here’s the first clue for those in need of a crash course in who Semites are and what it is to be anti-Semitic – Zionists are of a political ideology, that being Zionism. European Jews are not Semites.

Openly criticising someone because of their actions or behaviour is not anti-Semitic. Segal's approach appears to lack this perspective, which is essential if she is to combat all forms of discrimination against people who are of Semitic descent.

Her previous remarks suggest a tendency to equate criticising Israel with anti-Semitism, a conflation that undermines legitimate debate around Israel's policies and actions. Criticising the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians is not anti-Semitic; it’s a necessary part of holding any state accountable for human rights violations.

Albo’s attack on Senator Faruqi demonstrated either a misunderstanding or deliberate misrepresentation of the concept of self-determination.

Faruqi’s assertion Palestinians should determine their own future is a straightforward call for basic human rights. There’s nothing to misconstrue about her comments. Faruqi articulated her position in simple and clear English. However, Albo's framing of her position as supporting the dissolution of Israel appears to be more of a diversionary ploy that ignores the core issue of the ongoing occupation and systemic oppression of Palestinians.

Furthermore, his refusal to impose sanctions on Israel for the genocide it has enacted and the 186,000 dead because of it, is a glaring omission. By not holding Israel accountable for its war crimes, he is effectively endorsing its continued violation of international law, and that for any fair-minded and decent Australian should be unacceptable. It's not only morally indefensible but undermines Australia’s standing as a nation committed to upholding human rights.

The PM's announcement of an upcoming special envoy for Islamophobia is again optical wallpapering that fails to address the immediate and dire situation in Gaza, and an attempt to placate critics without taking substantive action to address the root causes of the conflict. Albo must show leadership by supporting the Greens' call for justice and accountability, and rather than attack Senator Faruqi, he should condemn the atrocities committed against Palestinians.

The appointment of Segal as Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism should be reconsidered. An effective envoy needs to understand the historical and contemporary contexts of anti-Semitism and should be able to address discrimination against all Semitic peoples.

Her lack of understanding diminishes the credibility of the government’s efforts to combat discrimination.

It’s time Albo stood up and prioritise the human rights of all people, including Palestinians. He must demonstrate the courage to challenge powerful interest groups and stand on the side of justice.