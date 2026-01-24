George’s Newsletter

As Antonio Gramsci, the Italian philosopher and political theorist famously wrote in his Prison Notebooks, “The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: Now is the time of monsters.”

When I was in combat and all the horrors of death explosions soldiers yelling for their mom or dad in fright and then to find out it was based on a made up lie and to think of the pain and anguish many soldiers go through and later commit suicide we never needed to fight the Vietnam war it had nothing to do with defending America …. It was war machine making profit the easy way instead of building countries that could use our ingenuity …the state of Israel was the start of hell for the American way !!

