Edging toward a global catastrophe the world insists on pretending it cannot see - the capitals that once claimed to uphold stability and restraint, sees decisions being made that are corroding the very rules that were designed to prevent large-scale war.

What makes this moment uniquely dangerous isn’t simply the number of conflicts underway, but the moral inversion that now defines global leadership in the West: aggression is repackaged as defence, lawlessness as necessity, and mass suffering as collateral inconvenience.

History’s warning signs are flashing, yet those with the power to intervene appear more invested in narrative control than in preventing disaster.

Central to this unravelling sits Donald Trump, whose second presidency has accelerated the decay of US credibility and global restraint. Trump’s conduct no longer resembles impulsive rhetoric alone; it reflects a pattern of behaviour untethered from law, diplomacy or consequence. He is openly and deliberately undermining alliances, threatening sovereign territories, and treating international institutions with contempt - all the while demanding personal loyalty from advisers selected for obedience rather than competence. Trump’s isn’t strategic leadership, but personalised power wielded without guardrails, where foreign policy is reduced to ego, grievance and spectacle.

Trump’s hostility toward NATO has transformed what was once a collective security framework into a source of instability. By repeatedly questioning collective defence commitments and portraying allies as burdens or adversaries, he’s injected uncertainty into Europe’s core security calculus. His fixation on Greenland - framed through spurious wild and delusional claims of protecting America from Russia and China - has further exposed a worldview in which sovereignty is negotiable and coercion is legitimate if cloaked in the language of national interest. The effect has been to fracture trust, embolden rivals, and push Europe toward anxious rearmament rather than coordinated peace.

Nowhere is Western hypocrisy starker than in the Middle East. Under Netanyahu, Israel has pursued a campaign in Gaza that’ flattened cities, displaced entire populations and produced civilian death tolls that defy comprehension - 600,000 is a figure that reflects a truth of devastation and horror. Netanyahu’s government - propped up by far-right extremists and driven by political survival - has repeatedly rejected ceasefires, obstructed humanitarian aid and dismissed international legal findings. Instead of facing isolation, Israel’s enjoyed unwavering support from Washington and muted complicity from much of Europe. Arms continue to flow. Diplomatic shields remain intact. Accountability is nowhere to be found.

It’s not just merely a policy failure; it’s a moral indictment. Netanyahu’s leadership has transformed legitimate security concerns into a project of genocide, apartheid oppression, subjugation and collective punishment, while Western governments have enabled it through silence, euphemism and fear of political backlash or simply fearing the label of anti-Semitism.

Denouncing Israel’s genocidal barbarism and tyranny and to be called an anti-Semite, should be worn as a badge of honour and pride for the defence of humanity - instead cowardice and fear is the shield they hide behind. The result is a global perception that international law exists only to discipline the weak, while allies of power operate above it. Such impunity doesn’t deter violence - it multiplies it, radicalises populations and guarantees that cycles of retaliation will persist for generations.

The narrative machinery that sustains this order depends on demonisation. For decades, Western leaders and media have portrayed Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Ali Khamenei as mad, bloodthirsty tyrants supposedly itching for global war. Yet this caricature collapses under scrutiny. Whatever one thinks of their domestic politics, these leaders have consistently acted as rational actors focused on regime stability, economic growth and strategic balance. China’s overriding priority has been development and trade integration. Iran’s foreign policy has centred on deterrence and survival. Russia’s actions have been driven by security calculations rather than a desire to ignite planetary conflict.

By contrast, the historical record of the US and its closest allies tells a different story. It is the West that has normalised pre-emptive war, regime change, covert destabilisation and permanent military presence across the globe. It is the West that has produced the highest civilian death tolls, the largest refugee flows and the most enduring regional instability of the modern era. To continue branding Russia, Iran and China as the primary threats to global peace while excusing this record requires a level of narrative distortion that is increasingly impossible to sustain.

Corruption is the connective tissue binding these failures together. Trump’s politics are inseparable from personal enrichment, patronage and grievance. Netanyahu’s survival has depended on prolonging war to avoid legal reckoning at home. Across Western capitals, defence contractors, lobbyists and ideological networks exert outsized influence, ensuring that militarisation is rewarded while diplomacy is sidelined. War is profitable. Restraint isn’t. And so, the system tilts inexorably toward escalation, even when leaders privately acknowledge the risks.

The consequences are now ricocheting back into the Western alliance itself. Europe faces a security environment more dangerous than at any point in decades, not because of imminent invasion, but because the anchor of predictability -the US has become erratic. NATO’s credibility is fraying. Global institutions are paralysed by vetoes and selective enforcement. Smaller states watch and conclude that power, not law, is the only reliable shield. This is how arms races begin, how deterrence fails, and how miscalculation becomes inevitable.

What makes this moment especially perilous is the role of apathy. Governments know the dangers but delay action. Institutions issue statements while avoiding enforcement. Media cycles churn through outrage without sustained accountability. And publics, exhausted by crisis and conditioned by propaganda, disengage. Silence becomes complicity. Complacency becomes policy. The longer this condition persists, the narrower the path to de-escalation becomes.

A third world war is unlikely to arrive with a single declaration or a single battlefield. It’ll emerge through overlapping regional conflicts, proxy wars, cyber escalation and economic coercion, gradually eroding the barriers between crisis and catastrophe. By the time it’s universally recognised for what it is, the mechanisms to stop it may already be gone.

What makes this moment so dangerous is that it is being engineered not by necessity, but by choice. Western leaders aren’t trapped by events; they’re driving them. Each veto cast, each arms shipment approved, each lie repeated about “security” or “values” deepens the rupture between rhetoric and reality. War thrives on momentum, and momentum is now being supplied by leaders who mistake dominance for strength and cruelty for resolve.

The world is beginning to wake up. Gaza has stripped away illusions. Western narratives are fraying under the weight of their own contradictions. More people now see who wages war, who profits from it, and who pays the price.

What hangs over this moment is brutal and urgent - is this awakening arriving in time, or has the corruption of power and the comfort of silence already pushed the world beyond the point of return?