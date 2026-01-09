Australia isn’t without its societal problems - the Bondi shooting demonstrates that, as a nation, it is not immune from the forces shaping the wider world. Being at the arse end of the earth, as a former Australian prime minister once described it, no longer offers insulation or advantage.

The disturbing events of December 13 suggest the sickness corroding Western societies has rapidly made its way down under. Coupled with growing attacks on free speech and an increasingly aggressive effort to silence anyone who criticises Israel’s murderous genocide and the slaughter of innocent Palestinians - mirroring tactics seen in the US, Europe and the United Kingdom - Australia is drifting down the same dangerous path: one where dissent is criminalised, truth is policed, and moral clarity is sacrificed to political convenience.

The despair of death and the erosion of humanity should leave anyone asking a simple question: what are we becoming? If anyone is wondering how and why, then Gaza and the killing of a mother of three at a petrol station in Minnesota should have shaken the conscience of the United States. Instead, it has exposed how far that conscience has already eroded.

The mother of three was shot in the head by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in front of two of her children. Her death has since been defended by federal authorities, despite video evidence that contradicts their version of events. According to officials, the agent acted in self-defence, alleging she attempted to run him over. Yet footage shows the wheels of her car turned to the right, signalling an attempt to drive away, not to strike anyone. In that small, devastating detail lies a far larger truth about the age we are living through.

This wasn’t a firefight or a battlefield. It was a petrol station. A mother in a car, children in the back seat, and a federal agent who decided lethal force was justified.

The speed with which Washington closed ranks around the shooter, and the eagerness with which political leaders framed the victim as a threat, reveal a system no longer anchored to truth or proportionality. When power feels compelled to invent its own narrative in the face of visible evidence, accountability becomes optional and human life becomes negotiable.

The justification offered was familiar: fear, danger, split-second decision-making. These phrases have become the language of absolution for state violence. They are deployed whether the victim is a woman at a petrol station, a teenager at a traffic stop, or a family in an apartment block in Gaza. The outcome is always the same. The dead are criminalised, while the institutions responsible are shielded by official statements, internal reviews, and political loyalty.

What makes this killing particularly confronting is not only its brutality, but its symbolism. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is no longer perceived merely as an immigration enforcement body; it has become a roaming arm of coercive federal power, operating with militarised tactics in civilian spaces. Its agents are trained to dominate, to control, to neutralise perceived threats. In such an environment, retreat can be misread as aggression, fear can be reframed as guilt, and a mother trying to escape chaos can be transformed into an enemy deserving of death.

Anyone who believes this is an aberration is mistaken. It reflects Washington’s broader moral decay. A political culture that normalises extreme force at home is the same culture that rationalises mass suffering abroad.

The thread that runs from Minnesota to Gaza is not rhetorical flourish; it is the logic of dehumanisation. In Gaza, entire neighbourhoods are erased under the language of security. Civilians are reduced to collateral damage, their deaths explained away as unfortunate but necessary. The message is identical: some lives matter less than others, and power decides which.

The same mindset shapes how the United States treats sovereignty beyond its borders. Democratically elected leaders who defy Washington’s preferences are branded illegitimate or dangerous. Wars are outsourced, proxies armed, and conflicts prolonged - whether in Ukraine or Syria - all in service of strategic dominance rather than peace. Human cost is acknowledged only in passing, if at all. When a society accepts these practices overseas, it should not be surprised when the same contempt for life turns inward.

What deepens the sense of rot is not only the violence that erupts in public view, but the corruption that festers behind closed doors - hidden, protected, and rarely punished. The prolonged suppression, delay, and selective release of the Jeffrey Epstein files has become emblematic of a Western system incapable of confronting its own criminal elite.

Epstein’s abuse of underage girls is a matter of public record. What remains unresolved are the full contours of how power protected him, how networks enabled him, and why accountability for those who associated with or benefited from his crimes has been so limited. Survivors, journalists, and former investigators have long argued his operation functioned as a sexual blackmail enterprise - allegations that circulate widely in public debate and underscore a profound institutional failure to deliver justice. Whether through intelligence secrecy, prosecutorial timidity, or political self-preservation, the truth remains obscured. That concealment is itself a form of institutional violence.

Justice, it seems, is conditional. Accountability applies downward, not upward. A mother can be executed at a petrol station based on a false narrative, while powerful men implicated in the abuse of children remain shielded by silence, sealed documents, and delay. This hierarchy of human worth corrodes trust and strips democracy of meaning.

The same moral distortion defines Western foreign policy. Calls to destroy Iran - a nation that has not attacked the United States - are spoken casually in Washington and allied capitals, driven less by genuine security concerns than by strategic dominance, energy interests, and arms profits. At the same time, Israel’s expansionist actions toward southern Lebanon are increasingly normalised, framed as defensive even as they threaten regional war and mass civilian displacement. International law is invoked selectively, enforced against adversaries and ignored by allies.

Together, these realities paint a deeply murky picture of Western society: one where exploitation is hidden, violence is sanitised, and war is marketed as necessity. It is a civilisation that lectures the world on democracy while silencing whistleblowers, criminalising dissent, and erasing inconvenient truths.

Against this backdrop, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are increasingly viewed as strategic rather than impulsive actors on the global stage. While Washington and its allies escalate rhetorically and militarily, Moscow and Beijing often call for de-escalation, multipolar stability, and negotiated outcomes. The contrast is stark with leaders who personalise diplomacy and treat war as political theatre, operating within an ecosystem that rewards aggression and punishes restraint.

This is why the killing of a mother in Minnesota matters far beyond the United States. It is not an isolated abuse of power, but a symptom of a global order in decay. A world where truth is malleable, life is cheap, and force is reflexive is a world sliding toward permanent instability.

The greatest danger we face is not that our adversaries are irrational, but that those claiming to lead the so-called free world increasingly are.

History doesn’t collapse all at once. It fractures quietly, through moments like these - a gunshot at a petrol station, a sealed court file, a bomb dropped far away, a lie defended despite evidence. What connects them is not geography, but ideology: the belief that power absolves, that violence explains, and that some lives simply do not count.

If the West cannot rediscover restraint, humility, and the equal value of human life, it will not need enemies to destroy it. It will do that work itself.