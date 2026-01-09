A Mother Killed, Humanity Abandoned
From a Minnesota petrol station to Gaza, the same contempt for life defines power.
Australia isn’t without its societal problems - the Bondi shooting demonstrates that, as a nation, it is not immune from the forces shaping the wider world. Being at the arse end of the earth, as a former Australian prime minister once described it, no longer offers insulation or advantage.
The disturbing events of December 13 suggest the sickness corroding Western societies has rapidly made its way down under. Coupled with growing attacks on free speech and an increasingly aggressive effort to silence anyone who criticises Israel’s murderous genocide and the slaughter of innocent Palestinians - mirroring tactics seen in the US, Europe and the United Kingdom - Australia is drifting down the same dangerous path: one where dissent is criminalised, truth is policed, and moral clarity is sacrificed to political convenience.
The despair of death and the erosion of humanity should leave anyone asking a simple question: what are we becoming? If anyone is wondering how and why, then Gaza and the killing of a mother of three at a petrol station in Minnesota should have shaken the conscience of the United States. Instead, it has exposed how far that conscience has already eroded.
The mother of three was shot in the head by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in front of two of her children. Her death has since been defended by federal authorities, despite video evidence that contradicts their version of events. According to officials, the agent acted in self-defence, alleging she attempted to run him over. Yet footage shows the wheels of her car turned to the right, signalling an attempt to drive away, not to strike anyone. In that small, devastating detail lies a far larger truth about the age we are living through.
This wasn’t a firefight or a battlefield. It was a petrol station. A mother in a car, children in the back seat, and a federal agent who decided lethal force was justified.
The speed with which Washington closed ranks around the shooter, and the eagerness with which political leaders framed the victim as a threat, reveal a system no longer anchored to truth or proportionality. When power feels compelled to invent its own narrative in the face of visible evidence, accountability becomes optional and human life becomes negotiable.
The justification offered was familiar: fear, danger, split-second decision-making. These phrases have become the language of absolution for state violence. They are deployed whether the victim is a woman at a petrol station, a teenager at a traffic stop, or a family in an apartment block in Gaza. The outcome is always the same. The dead are criminalised, while the institutions responsible are shielded by official statements, internal reviews, and political loyalty.
What makes this killing particularly confronting is not only its brutality, but its symbolism. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is no longer perceived merely as an immigration enforcement body; it has become a roaming arm of coercive federal power, operating with militarised tactics in civilian spaces. Its agents are trained to dominate, to control, to neutralise perceived threats. In such an environment, retreat can be misread as aggression, fear can be reframed as guilt, and a mother trying to escape chaos can be transformed into an enemy deserving of death.
Anyone who believes this is an aberration is mistaken. It reflects Washington’s broader moral decay. A political culture that normalises extreme force at home is the same culture that rationalises mass suffering abroad.
The thread that runs from Minnesota to Gaza is not rhetorical flourish; it is the logic of dehumanisation. In Gaza, entire neighbourhoods are erased under the language of security. Civilians are reduced to collateral damage, their deaths explained away as unfortunate but necessary. The message is identical: some lives matter less than others, and power decides which.
The same mindset shapes how the United States treats sovereignty beyond its borders. Democratically elected leaders who defy Washington’s preferences are branded illegitimate or dangerous. Wars are outsourced, proxies armed, and conflicts prolonged - whether in Ukraine or Syria - all in service of strategic dominance rather than peace. Human cost is acknowledged only in passing, if at all. When a society accepts these practices overseas, it should not be surprised when the same contempt for life turns inward.
What deepens the sense of rot is not only the violence that erupts in public view, but the corruption that festers behind closed doors - hidden, protected, and rarely punished. The prolonged suppression, delay, and selective release of the Jeffrey Epstein files has become emblematic of a Western system incapable of confronting its own criminal elite.
Epstein’s abuse of underage girls is a matter of public record. What remains unresolved are the full contours of how power protected him, how networks enabled him, and why accountability for those who associated with or benefited from his crimes has been so limited. Survivors, journalists, and former investigators have long argued his operation functioned as a sexual blackmail enterprise - allegations that circulate widely in public debate and underscore a profound institutional failure to deliver justice. Whether through intelligence secrecy, prosecutorial timidity, or political self-preservation, the truth remains obscured. That concealment is itself a form of institutional violence.
Justice, it seems, is conditional. Accountability applies downward, not upward. A mother can be executed at a petrol station based on a false narrative, while powerful men implicated in the abuse of children remain shielded by silence, sealed documents, and delay. This hierarchy of human worth corrodes trust and strips democracy of meaning.
The same moral distortion defines Western foreign policy. Calls to destroy Iran - a nation that has not attacked the United States - are spoken casually in Washington and allied capitals, driven less by genuine security concerns than by strategic dominance, energy interests, and arms profits. At the same time, Israel’s expansionist actions toward southern Lebanon are increasingly normalised, framed as defensive even as they threaten regional war and mass civilian displacement. International law is invoked selectively, enforced against adversaries and ignored by allies.
Together, these realities paint a deeply murky picture of Western society: one where exploitation is hidden, violence is sanitised, and war is marketed as necessity. It is a civilisation that lectures the world on democracy while silencing whistleblowers, criminalising dissent, and erasing inconvenient truths.
Against this backdrop, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are increasingly viewed as strategic rather than impulsive actors on the global stage. While Washington and its allies escalate rhetorically and militarily, Moscow and Beijing often call for de-escalation, multipolar stability, and negotiated outcomes. The contrast is stark with leaders who personalise diplomacy and treat war as political theatre, operating within an ecosystem that rewards aggression and punishes restraint.
This is why the killing of a mother in Minnesota matters far beyond the United States. It is not an isolated abuse of power, but a symptom of a global order in decay. A world where truth is malleable, life is cheap, and force is reflexive is a world sliding toward permanent instability.
The greatest danger we face is not that our adversaries are irrational, but that those claiming to lead the so-called free world increasingly are.
History doesn’t collapse all at once. It fractures quietly, through moments like these - a gunshot at a petrol station, a sealed court file, a bomb dropped far away, a lie defended despite evidence. What connects them is not geography, but ideology: the belief that power absolves, that violence explains, and that some lives simply do not count.
If the West cannot rediscover restraint, humility, and the equal value of human life, it will not need enemies to destroy it. It will do that work itself.
Indeed, George, yet again you have expressed what I'd suggest many of us feel - appalled, horrified, even mystified that the world in which we grew, whilst by no means always peaceful or without conflict and terror, has changed from one in which there was a generally accepted and agreed World Order and legality, expressed within the UN Charter and more often than not supported for its clear value to *all* nations, regardless of ideology, population, military strength or economic wealth. No, I don't say there weren't still travesties committed but the horrors and degradation of WWII and particularly the gross and demented excesses of National Socialism, appeared to have brought about a recognition across differences that there needed to be a monitor and some compassion and sound morality, even among warring or conflicting nations or groups.
Somehow, that seems all to have dissipated. Increasingly we see new neo-nazi admiring groups, not only as oddities or rabble rousers on the periphery of society but even standing for election as politicians either in their own right or hiding within right-wing parties.
China and Russia, (and the USSR previously), are commonly portrayed as aggressors and 'evil' by Western governments, not least that of the USA, but it is interesting to compare the level of their active military actions with those of the USA, particularly since the end of WWII. My own observation is that whilst all three have used bullying and 'might is right' tactics in attempt to influence the World order to their own benefit, the USA has been far more active and militarily aggressive in its invasion of other nations, supposed 'war on terror', and 'regime change' to remove dictators or other leaders of whom it disapproved.
Not least of the despicable horrors of the last 7 decades, however, has been the notable blind-eye turning or even active, (but often hidden or disguised), support of Israel's campaign of persecution against the Palestinians which has come to a head since October 2023. The height of this hypocrisy among western nations particularly, is Trump's claim to have 'stopped 8 wars' and to 'deserve a Nobel Peace Prize', whilst both funding, supporting, arming and assisting Netanyahu and Israel's genocidal activity and multiple invasions of surrounding Arab nations and its use of its Veto at the UN Security Council to protect Israel and its crimes against humanity.
The USA now has no credibility to be seen as either a democracy or a leader of freedom and justice in the World. Not only is it now murdering or supporting murder outside its borders but it has made very clear its disdain for the UN and a peaceful World Order by withdrawing from over 61 UN agencies, illegally refusing to pay $4 billion it owes the UN, pulling out of the International Framework Convention on Climate Change - acting against what is probably, (leaving aside nuclear war), the biggest threat to humanity yet known. In addition, however, the Trump administration, as you have so ably described, is now terrorising its own citizens, ignoring its own Constitution and, with the stacking of the Supreme Court with Trump hacks is acting in no way less than have so many dictators it has claimed as evil.
At 78, and having witnessed many conflicts and much horror during my life, even having had to participate in one, I nevertheless always felt that I lived in democracies which, in spite of their failings and wrongs, overall actually protected the dignity and freedom of at least most of their citizens, possibly their worst actions being discrimination against some minorities and humanity's seemingly common flaw of greed creating rich and poor and that situation being portrayed and indoctrinated into society as an inevitable norm.
Never did I imagine that I would see a nation such as the USA replete with state sanctioned murder, prejudice, indecency, corruption on a massive scale and political immorality and paralysis in the face of an insane demagogue defiling even common decency and effectively marching the World towards its own destruction.
The only saving grace I have is that perhaps, given my age now, I may not live to see the final result but that is small consolation for the pain I feel at the suffering and loss and aggressive madness that has become so prevalent and matches nothing so much as that of the Brown-shirts and Hitler's SS.
How can any reasonable, rational, even half intelligent person fail to despair?
george, your electrifying articles fire-up my depleted dendrites, and your pertinacity promoting humane spirits for the rest of us who despair are beyond credulity. my boundless gratitude for encouraging us to slog on for one more day in these dispiteous zeigeists instaurated by western power-elites who murder w/ impunity.