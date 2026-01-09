George’s Newsletter

"The thread that runs from Minnesota to Gaza is not rhetorical flourish; it is the logic of dehumanisation. In Gaza, entire neighbourhoods are erased under the language of security. Civilians are reduced to collateral damage, their deaths explained away as unfortunate but necessary. The message is identical: some lives matter less than others, and power decides which."

Indeed, George, yet again you have expressed what I'd suggest many of us feel - appalled, horrified, even mystified that the world in which we grew, whilst by no means always peaceful or without conflict and terror, has changed from one in which there was a generally accepted and agreed World Order and legality, expressed within the UN Charter and more often than not supported for its clear value to *all* nations, regardless of ideology, population, military strength or economic wealth. No, I don't say there weren't still travesties committed but the horrors and degradation of WWII and particularly the gross and demented excesses of National Socialism, appeared to have brought about a recognition across differences that there needed to be a monitor and some compassion and sound morality, even among warring or conflicting nations or groups.

Somehow, that seems all to have dissipated. Increasingly we see new neo-nazi admiring groups, not only as oddities or rabble rousers on the periphery of society but even standing for election as politicians either in their own right or hiding within right-wing parties.

China and Russia, (and the USSR previously), are commonly portrayed as aggressors and 'evil' by Western governments, not least that of the USA, but it is interesting to compare the level of their active military actions with those of the USA, particularly since the end of WWII. My own observation is that whilst all three have used bullying and 'might is right' tactics in attempt to influence the World order to their own benefit, the USA has been far more active and militarily aggressive in its invasion of other nations, supposed 'war on terror', and 'regime change' to remove dictators or other leaders of whom it disapproved.

Not least of the despicable horrors of the last 7 decades, however, has been the notable blind-eye turning or even active, (but often hidden or disguised), support of Israel's campaign of persecution against the Palestinians which has come to a head since October 2023. The height of this hypocrisy among western nations particularly, is Trump's claim to have 'stopped 8 wars' and to 'deserve a Nobel Peace Prize', whilst both funding, supporting, arming and assisting Netanyahu and Israel's genocidal activity and multiple invasions of surrounding Arab nations and its use of its Veto at the UN Security Council to protect Israel and its crimes against humanity.

The USA now has no credibility to be seen as either a democracy or a leader of freedom and justice in the World. Not only is it now murdering or supporting murder outside its borders but it has made very clear its disdain for the UN and a peaceful World Order by withdrawing from over 61 UN agencies, illegally refusing to pay $4 billion it owes the UN, pulling out of the International Framework Convention on Climate Change - acting against what is probably, (leaving aside nuclear war), the biggest threat to humanity yet known. In addition, however, the Trump administration, as you have so ably described, is now terrorising its own citizens, ignoring its own Constitution and, with the stacking of the Supreme Court with Trump hacks is acting in no way less than have so many dictators it has claimed as evil.

At 78, and having witnessed many conflicts and much horror during my life, even having had to participate in one, I nevertheless always felt that I lived in democracies which, in spite of their failings and wrongs, overall actually protected the dignity and freedom of at least most of their citizens, possibly their worst actions being discrimination against some minorities and humanity's seemingly common flaw of greed creating rich and poor and that situation being portrayed and indoctrinated into society as an inevitable norm.

Never did I imagine that I would see a nation such as the USA replete with state sanctioned murder, prejudice, indecency, corruption on a massive scale and political immorality and paralysis in the face of an insane demagogue defiling even common decency and effectively marching the World towards its own destruction.

The only saving grace I have is that perhaps, given my age now, I may not live to see the final result but that is small consolation for the pain I feel at the suffering and loss and aggressive madness that has become so prevalent and matches nothing so much as that of the Brown-shirts and Hitler's SS.

How can any reasonable, rational, even half intelligent person fail to despair?

george, your electrifying articles fire-up my depleted dendrites, and your pertinacity promoting humane spirits for the rest of us who despair are beyond credulity. my boundless gratitude for encouraging us to slog on for one more day in these dispiteous zeigeists instaurated by western power-elites who murder w/ impunity.

